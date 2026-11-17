Russia said Tuesday it was aware of French troops having been sent to Ukraine, calling it "direct participation" in the war and saying a message had been issued to Paris.

"Not only French ones, we know this. We have conveyed our concern... this is no longer support for Ukraine, but direct participation in the war," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

His remarks come a day after a source told AFP and other media that French soldiers had been operating in Ukraine for several months to train Ukrainian personnel and help maintain equipment.

France on Tuesday rejected Lavrov's claim that the deployment amounted to "direct participation" in the Ukraine war as "absurd".

There is a "very limited" deployment of French troops in Ukraine for training and equipment maintenance, deputy defence minister Alice Rufo told parliament.

"There is the absence of any intention to fight, contrary to what the Russian foreign minister said this morning, which is absurd."

A source told AFP earlier the mission of a small contingent of French troops excludes any combat role.

They spoke on condition of anonymity after Radio France Internationale (RFI) first revealed the presence of French troops in the war-torn country earlier Monday.

"The rotation of French trainers supporting Ukraine in France, Poland, or occasionally in Ukraine is a reality," the source told AFP.

"But this is not a military operation. There is absolutely no intention of engaging in coercive actions."

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