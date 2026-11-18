The ex-wife of Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin is seeking a 600 million pound payout to meet her "reasonable needs" if her claim for a share of his vast fortune is rejected, as one of Britain's biggest divorce battles is set to begin at the High Court in London, the Financial Times reported. Natalia Potanina, 65, is seeking a share of the estimated $29.7 billion fortune of her former husband, one of Russia's richest businessmen. However, if her claim is unsuccessful, she is expected to seek around 600 million pounds, including 150 million pounds for a London home, 441 million pounds for maintenance and another 10 million pounds for other expenses.

The case, which Potanina first brought in 2018, is scheduled to be heard over 15 days before Justice MacDonald. It is being closely watched as one of the most significant financial disputes involving wealthy foreign nationals in the UK.

Potanina and Potanin married in 1983 and divorced in Russia in 2014 after nearly three decades together. She has argued that the wealth accumulated during their marriage was the result of their joint efforts, with her raising their three children and managing the household while her husband built his business empire.

Russian courts awarded Potanina a share of the couple's assets, but she claims the settlement excluded much of Potanin's wealth, including his interests in mining giant Norilsk Nickel and assets held through trusts.

She has argued that the amount she received was insufficient, claiming that her former husband has paid her around 30.9 million pounds since their divorce. The amount awarded in Russia remains disputed, with Potanin reportedly putting it at around $84 million, while Potanina claims it was closer to $41.5 million.

Potanina is pursuing her claim under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act, which allows individuals divorced overseas to seek additional financial relief in England if they can establish sufficient links to the country and demonstrate that the foreign settlement was inadequate. Her case was initially blocked by a court in 2019, but the Court of Appeal later ruled that she had a meaningful connection to England and could pursue her claim.

Potanin, who made his fortune following the collapse of the Soviet Union, holds a significant stake in Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest producers of palladium and nickel. His wealth has reportedly nearly doubled since 2018, according to Forbes.

He was sanctioned by the UK in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has argued that the divorce dispute was already resolved by Russian courts.

Potanina's lawyers have also sought a luxury property in Russia, reportedly known as The Autumn House, which the couple had spent around 111 million pounds on.

Under English family law, the concept of reasonable needs can extend well beyond basic living expenses, particularly in cases involving substantial wealth and a lavish lifestyle. It can include luxury homes, staff, travel and other expenses that reflect the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage.

However, even if Potanina secures a favourable ruling, recovering the money could prove challenging because much of Potanin's wealth is held in Russia and other jurisdictions. Lawyers have said the case could lead to further legal battles over enforcement and the recovery of assets across different countries.



Kate Clark, head of family at law firm Mishcon de Reya, said, "The ability of the court to make financial orders in respect of a foreign divorce has not been without controversy, particularly, as is the case with the marriage of Mr and Mrs Potanin, the entirety of the marriage itself took place in another country."