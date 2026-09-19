Trump Says Son Paid Back Russian Oligarch For Wedding Parties

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his eldest son had reimbursed a Kremlin-linked Russian businessman who paid for two days of wedding celebrations in the Bahamas.

"It's totally allowed and a lot of people have parties... but as I understand it, he paid him back," Trump said when an AFP reporter asked him in the Oval Office if it had been appropriate for Donald Trump Jr. to accept the gift.

"When I heard the story I asked about it and he said 'No, I'm paying him back Dad,' and that was a while ago, so I've heard he's paid him."

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