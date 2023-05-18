Elon Musk Announces New Feature For Twitter Blue Users, Internet Says It's 'New Netflix'

Twitter has witnessed several changes since Elon Musk's takeover.

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, he has been making several changes to the social media platform. Last year, he had announced plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payments. The billionaire had also launched Twitter's paid verification service, known as Twitter Blue, which allowed users to have a blue verified checkmark on their profiles by paying a subscription fee. Users also got access to several new features and prioritisation on the microblogging platform. Now, the "Chief Twit" announced a new feature which will help users who work with long-form video content.

Mr Musk took to the social media network on Thursday and said that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. He said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!"

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

His tweet amassed a lot of reactions from users. Many people appreciated the move while others slammed the announcement.

"This could be a good reason to transition for podcasts. Especially in finance and tech. More intuitive than browsing Spotify," said a user.

"Long videos are good, and I hope you focus on them as an alternative to YouTube.Short videos are bad. I hope you don't imitate tik tok, shorts and reels," added a second person.

Another person remarked, "For someone like me who uploads a lot of videos this is a big deal! size and time limits have been a big headache historically. Excited to share more on Twitter and depend less on YouTube."

Another user added, "RIP YouTube."

"Shaadi videos," said a user.

"I'm gonna post a 2 hour video of me standing outside Chic Fil A on a Sunday," added a person.

"Twitter is the new Netflix," said a person.

This comes after the billionaire revealed his plans of bringing new features to the platform including adding calls and encrypted messaging. "Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet last week.

Twitter's call feature will make it more similar to other social networking platforms like Meta's Facebook and Instagram, which include audio and video calls.