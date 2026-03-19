Chinese Man Lives Eight Years With Chopstick Stuck In Throat Before Surgery

A man in China has had a 12cm-long metal chopstick removed from his throat after living with it for eight years, according to local reports, according to South China Morning Post. The man, surnamed Wang, underwent surgery at a hospital in Dalian, in northeastern Liaoning province, earlier this month. His case has drawn widespread attention online after it was reported by Chinese media.

Wang accidentally swallowed the chopstick while eating and drinking alcohol eight years ago. Although he felt immediate pain, he did not experience breathing difficulties and chose not to undergo surgery at the time, as reported by SCMP.

Doctors had earlier advised an operation that would involve cutting the side of his neck to remove the object. However, Wang declined the procedure due to fear and decided to live with the chopstick lodged in his throat.

Over the years, he said he occasionally felt discomfort but dismissed it as a normal effect of alcohol consumption. Recently, however, the pain worsened, especially when swallowing or getting up in the morning, prompting him to seek medical help.

Doctors were initially surprised when Wang revealed that the object had been stuck for eight years. Medical examinations showed that the metal chopstick was lodged in the soft palate area. Despite the unusual situation, nearby tissues and organs were not seriously damaged, and his vocal cords were functioning normally.

Surgeons carried out a minimally invasive procedure through the mouth, as Wang did not agree to neck surgery. The chopstick was successfully removed with only minor bleeding.

Wang recovered well after the operation and was discharged a few days later. The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock at how he managed to endure the condition for so long.