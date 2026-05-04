Bride In China Wakes From Months-Long Coma Days Before Wedding After Cold Treatment Goes Wrong

A young bride in eastern China has drawn attention after a medical incident left her in a coma just months before her wedding, before she showed signs of recovery days ahead of the ceremony. Wang Ranran, 24, from Taian, had been in a six-year relationship with her fiance Zhang Xirui. The couple had registered their marriage at the end of last year and were preparing for their wedding scheduled for April 25, reported the South China Morning Post.

In January, Wang developed a sore throat and visited the Daiyue Jin Medical Hall clinic with Zhang, assuming it was a common cold. After a brief consultation, she was prescribed medication and given an injection.

Zhang said that at no point were they asked about any drug allergies or given a skin test before the injection. Minutes later, Wang began to feel unwell, with her tongue going numb, followed by vomiting and difficulty in breathing. As her condition worsened, Zhang called for an ambulance, but she had gone into shock by the time paramedics arrived. He added that during this time, the clinic's doctors appeared flustered and did not take effective emergency measures.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with acidosis and respiratory failure, likely caused by an allergic shock. Due to a lack of oxygen to the brain for more than four minutes, she suffered irreversible damage.

Zhang reported the clinic for malpractice and sought legal help. An investigation later found that the person who administered the injection was not medical staff, and the doctor who signed the prescription was not qualified to practise medicine. By April, the clinic had shut down, and the woman paid Wang's family 200,000 yuan in compensation before disappearing.

Zhang said that the medical bills have exceeded 700,000 yuan, adding that they are taking turns caring for her, which prevents them from working and has made the situation very difficult.

After 92 days in a coma, Wang showed the first signs of awareness. On April 23, she opened her eyes and smiled at Zhang, though she had not regained the ability to speak or move. Zhang said with tears in his eyes that her beautiful eyes finally have life in them.