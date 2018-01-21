Army Maps Land In Uttar Pradesh Photocopy Shop Bareilly SSP Jogendra Kumar said the matter pertained to Army Intelligence, and that the force had not shared any information with the police so far.

According to the police the owner of the photocopy shop is being interrogated. (Representational) Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: A bunch of maps related to the Army were found in a photocopy shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Saturday, adding that the shop owner has been taken into custody by military intelligence agents.



"Two youngsters had yesterday brought a bunch of maps (related to the Army) to the shop. They were heard saying that they would come later and take away the maps and the photo copies," a police official said.



"It was during this time that a team of military intelligence sleuths came, and took away the bunch (of maps). They are interrogating the shop owner, Krishna Agarwal," he said.



When contacted, Bareilly SSP Jogendra Kumar said the matter pertained to Army Intelligence, and that the force had not shared any information with the police so far.



