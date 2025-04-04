Couple Dance, Then Heart Attack: 25th Wedding Anniversary Party Turns Fatal

Celebrations of a couple's 25th wedding anniversary turned into mourning in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly when the man collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died.

50-year-old shoe businessman Wasim Sarwat and his wife Farah were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in a party thrown at a venue along the Pilibhit bypass road. The couple had also distributed invitation cards among relatives for the event.

Videos from the party showed the couple and their families dressed in traditional clothes, performing to songs on the stage. As Farah and her relatives dance on the stage, Wasim suddenly collapses mid-performance.

As Farah and relatives rushed towards Wasim, he remained unresponsive.

Though family members took him to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.