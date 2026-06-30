Blonde Cow Named "Melania" Steals Spotlight At Donald Trump's Fair

A cow named "Melania" has become one of the biggest attractions at US President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair in Washington, DC.

The cow was named after First Lady Melania Trump by students from the National FFA Organization. They picked the name because the cow's light-coloured hair reminded them of the First Lady, the students said, adding they wanted a name they felt was patriotic.

"We thought Melania would be a good idea because it's the First Lady's name and the hair colors kind of match," said student Piper Stolipher, adding, "My teacher said they also kind of have a similar color of hair, so, I think it just fit."

The cow was brought to the National Mall as part of the fair's livestock display and has attracted large crowds. Photos and videos of the animal have also gone viral on social media.

The Great American State Fair is being held as part of the America250 celebrations leading up to the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Many visitors attended the fair wearing "MAGA" hats and shirts with slogans such as "America Is Back."

Manny Rochtelli, a Maryland resident who celebrated his birthday on the fair's opening day, said he was happy to be there and called the event "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

However, not everyone welcomed the fair. Washington, DC, resident Timur Loynab, who regularly jogs around the National Mall, said he has had to change his running route because of construction work and road closures linked to the event.

The livestock exhibition has been one of the fair's biggest attractions. Other parts of the event have seen smaller crowds than expected. Organizers also had to temporarily close the fair on Sunday because of extreme heat and heavy rain.

Power outages caused the Ferris wheel to stop operating for some time, and the loss of electricity also caused ice cream to melt in the food hall.

Despite these issues, Trump praised the event in a post on Truth Social on June 29. Trump said the fair was a success and claimed it was packed with happy visitors. He also compared the event with previous presidents, saying neither former President Barack Obama nor former President Joe Biden could have organized an event like it.