'We Did Everything Right': Indian Couple Fined Rs 13,000 Over Rs 300 Tram Ticket In Europe

An Indian couple's first Europe trip took an unexpected turn when they were fined a hefty amount for failing to validate their tram ticket. The travel content creator duo named Vancha and Saksham shared a reel on Instagram, warning tourists who are planning their first Europe trip to beware of certain rules.

Sharing the video, the woman said, “We just landed in Strasbourg. We simply had to take a tram to reach our Airbnb. We purchased a one-way ticket from the ticket vending machine where there were no instructions.”

She further revealed that there was a small kiosk where they had to tap their card and validate the ticket. However, the creator revealed that they had no idea about this process, and they boarded the tram without validating their ticket.

“After two stations, one inspector comes and fines us. We pleaded so much, saying we are tourists in good faith and we have all the bookings. We just didn't know that we had to tap,” she revealed.

Also Read: This Namo Bharat Coach Offers Airline-Style Comfort At Just 20% Extra Fare

She also shared that there was nobody – no staff to help them out. They called their Airbnb owner, but the police officer refused to listen to them. “They don't care that you are a tourist, you have good intentions, and you have good faith; they don't care about anything,” she added.

The woman revealed that the tram ticket was for Rs 300 and they had to pay a fine of Rs 13,000.

Take a look at the video:

The video instantly caught attention as several users came forward with suggestions. “Don't worry. These are travel experiences and investments for hassle-free future travels…have been travelling for more than 15 years…still learning,” one user wrote.

“This is how it works here. Please go to the nearest metro station; they will reduce the price,” another suggested.

Also Read: Indian Man Finds Solo German Traveller With Student Debt, Says "Instagram Sold Her A Lifestyle”

“A lot of people are fined because there are no clear instructions. And also there's no point in pleading to ticket checkers; they get commissions on the amount they fine per day,” someone else revealed.

“I have a monthly subscription, but still I experienced the same fine as you,” another added.

What do you think about this experience? Let us know.