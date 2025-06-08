Watch: Australian Vlogger's Beach Day In India Takes A Hilarious Turn

When you are travelling, every day brings a new story - and sometimes, the most unexpected characters steal the show. In a viral video that's giving everyone a good laugh, an Australian travel vlogger is chilling by a beach in India with his friend, enjoying the view and some tasty food. But just when things seem perfect, nature decides to spice things up! Out of nowhere, a curious cow, with its whole gang, walked right up to them. And guess what? It had its eyes locked on the vlogger's plate, clearly tempted by the food.

Before the cow could grab a bite, the vlogger's friend stepped in like a hero and gently pushed the cow's face away. No drama, no shouting - just a calm save! After a short face-off, the cows lost interest and walked off, letting the humans enjoy their meal in peace.

The text overlay on the clip read, "When you thought you finally found a peaceful location in India." Watch the full video here:

The video went viral, having been viewed almost over 3 million times on Instagram. Several people shared their thoughts on the hilarious incident in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Bro brought his friends too, he got embarrassed in front of his friends."

Another added, "Yo, why were the cows so respectful though?? I get chased by them."

Someone joked, "Cow was like told you only browns would give food to us"

"Please feed them cucumbers and watermelons," read a comment.

"That was a whole family, mother, father and their kid," remarked a user.

A viewer wrote, "Oh, they look very hungry."

"Bro's tax collector," echoed nother.

Someone wrote, "You embarrassed him in front of his Bros."

Have you ever found yourself in an unexpectedly awkward or hilarious situation? If yes, share with us in the comments below!