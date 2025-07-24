Video Of Man Feeding Raw Milk To Baby Straight From Cow's Udder Sparks Backlash

A video showing a man feeding a baby raw milk directly from a cow's udder is going viral, sparking outrage on social media. The clip, posted on X with the caption, "Is this good for a baby? Please answer," shows a man smiling as he feeds the baby raw, unpasteurised milk straight from the cow. The viral video has triggered major backlash from social media users, with many calling the clip unsafe and irresponsible parenting.

In the undated video, a man is seen smiling while making his baby drink raw milk straight from the cow, sparking a debate over the serious health risks linked to unpasteurised milk. The clip has garnered over 9 lakh views and led to a flood of comments expressing shock and concern.

Is this good for a baby? Please answer pic.twitter.com/8wXKBvofaO — Aulia dr (@DonaldTunp75739) July 21, 2025

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "No! It's not good. Mainly because freshly made milk contains bacteria that are very dangerous for children. These bacteria are eliminated by pasteurization or cooking the milk."

"That poor baby is being potentially exposed to so many pathogens!!!! This is so hard to watch," commented another.

"Raw milk is not safe for babies. Raw human breast milk from the baby's own mother = SAFE. Raw cow/buffalo/goat milk = UNSAFE for babies (especially under 1 year)," said a third user.

"Hello Real Doctor here! Feeding Unpasteurised milk can cause lots of bacterial illnesses to anyone who consumes them, especially kids. Raw milk contains dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, Staphylococcus aureus, Yersinia, Brucella, Coxiella, & Listeria. There was a reason pasteurization was taught in schools & field trips." explained another.

In a long X post, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist from Kerala known online as The Liver Doc, also reacted to the video, explaining how dangerous raw milk can be, especially for babies.

"Raw milk consumption has become a "trad fad" among the 'educated fools' now because of poor understanding of germ-theory of disease, but this level of child m*rder is a whole different level of human stupidity," he said.

"Always consume pasteurized milk. Some of the microbes that can harm you from raw milk are nightmarish, but those that can harm you from the cow's udder skin is downright hellish," the doctor added.