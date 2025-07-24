Video: Horses Fight In Madhya Pradesh, One Leaps Into Rickshaw And Gets Stuck

A dramatic scene unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur when two horses clashed, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. In the fray, one of the horses leapt into an e-rickshaw, leaving two people seriously injured, and then remained stuck inside for 20 minutes.

The horses began fighting furiously at the busy Nagrath Chowk on Wednesday, ignoring attempts by locals to chase them away. In the chaos, the animals barged into a nearby showroom, damaging property, before their fight spilled back onto the road.

An e-rickshaw carrying passengers then passed through the intersection and one of the agitated horses then leapt directly into the moving vehicle. The impact left the auto driver and one of the passengers seriously injured. Bystanders rushed to help, pulling the injured people out of the vehicle and calling an ambulance.

The horse, however, got stuck in the auto and remained trapped for nearly 20 minutes before locals managed to free it. The animal, too, appeared to be injured in the ordeal.

Local residents said they had seen the horses fighting at the intersection for the past two to three days and had informed the authorities, but no action was taken.

One such resident, Mehmood, called for accountability to be fixed on the horses' owners and the rescue of stray horses from the city limits to prevent future disasters.