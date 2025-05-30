Viral: Couple Shares Scary Experience With Dry Shampoo At Airport, Amuses Internet

The thrill of takeoff, the hum of the engines, and the promise of adventure – air travel is a marvel of modern life. But for one couple, their journey took an unexpected turn when a seemingly innocuous item in their luggage sparked a security scare. In a video going viral on Instagram, a couple named Anusha and Aman shared their experience of being pulled aside for extra security screening due to suspicion of an illegal item in their bag.

Recounting the incident, Anusha explained that Aman received an unexpected WhatsApp call minutes before they were to board their IndiGo flight. Upon answering, he was instructed to report to Gate No. 3, as security had discovered a suspicious item in their luggage.

"We went to gate no 3, where she (staff member) said, 'Come with me,' and took us to a shady IT room," said Anusha.

She added, "We entered the room and it was my bag on the table, not Aman's. I was 100 per cent sure we were called here because of my dry shampoo and it turned out to be true."

The couple admitted to being scared at the moment but were let go with a warning.

The side note read, “This was lowkey scary but can the girls please tell Aman that dry shampoo is normal??"

Watch the full video here:

So far, the video has amassed nearly 3 million views on Instagram.

Several users shared their own unusual experiences at the airport in the comments section.

One user wrote, "I was carrying an empty Parker pen in my bag since I was going back to college for exams to Pune to Delhi and the airport security thought it was insulin shots and drugs "

Another added, "Omg same, they made me open my bag for a dry shampoo."

Someone explained, "It is a bit common, you may get the call for some battery items as well. Security rooms and luggage rooms are not fancy like airports. So please help them to sort out these issues. asap."

"For more than half of this, I was like there's a new airport scam now," read a comment.

A viewer remarked, "Every single time for me!! Nowadays if the security looks at the screen for a little more sec, I prompt from the back. That's my dry shampoo."