Here's What To Actually Do When Your Luggage Is Lost, Delayed, Or Damaged

There's nothing quite like the sinking feeling of watching the baggage carousel spin-without your suitcase. Whether your luggage is delayed, damaged, lost, or stolen, it can throw your entire trip off balance. It's frustrating, stressful, and can turn a dream holiday into a logistical nightmare. But before you spiral, take a breath. Knowing what to do next can make all the difference. With the right steps, you can minimise the hassle, claim what you're owed, and get back to enjoying your travels. Here's a straightforward, no-nonsense guide to handling lost luggage like a seasoned traveller — without losing your mind.

Here Are 5 Essential Tips On What To Do When Your Luggage Is Lost:

1. First Things First, Don't Leave The airport

It sounds obvious, but many people leave the baggage claim area thinking their bags might turn up later. Don't. If your luggage hasn't arrived, head straight to the airline's baggage service desk. This is usually near the baggage claim area. You'll need to fill out a Property Irregularity Report (PIR). This is the formal document airlines use to track missing bags. Without it, your chances of getting compensation or updates are slim to none. Tip: Have a photo of your bag ready on your phone. It'll make it easier for staff to identify it, especially if you have a black Samsonite that looks like every other black Samsonite.

2. Know Your Rights (And Use Them)

At many destinations, airlines are legally responsible for your checked luggage. That means they owe you compensation for delays, loss or damage. But be warned: Every airline handles claims differently, so read the fine print on their website. For delayed bags, most airlines will reimburse you for "reasonable expenses"-think toiletries, underwear, and basic clothing. Save your receipts and don't go wild. They probably won't cover the expensive trainers you impulsively bought at the airport boutique. If your bag is officially declared lost — usually after 21 days — you can file a claim for compensation. Be prepared to provide receipts or itemised lists. Some airlines offer flat compensation; others ask for proof of every sock.

3. Stolen Bags? Call Airport Security

If you suspect your luggage was stolen (it's not showing up in the system, and no one can account for it), report it to airport security immediately. Then file a police report. You'll need this for any insurance claims, and it helps create a record in case the thief tries to use your ID or bank cards. Tip: Call your bank right away to freeze any cards that were in your luggage. Yes, it's a massive hassle, but better than a random charge from a petrol station in Portugal.

4. Damaged Luggage? Snap Those Photos

If your suitcase arrives looking like it lost a fight with a tractor, document everything. Take clear photos of the damage before leaving the airport. Then head to the airline's baggage desk to report the issue. You'll usually need to submit a damage claim within seven days. Some airlines will repair your bag, others will offer a replacement or compensation. Again — keep all paperwork, photos, and receipts. Pro tip: If your suitcase is beyond repair, check the warranty with the manufacturer. Brands like Samsonite and Away often offer multi-year guarantees.

5. Know What Your Travel Insurance Covers

Travel insurance can save the day — but only if you read the policy properly. Most plans cover lost, stolen or damaged luggage, but caps vary. Common exclusions include unattended bags and certain valuables (think laptops or jewellery). Make sure your policy has baggage delay coverage, which kicks in if your bag is delayed for more than a set number of hours (usually 12-24). It can reimburse you for emergency purchases while you wait. Keep receipts and log every conversation with the airline. Insurance companies love documentation, and the more you have, the smoother your claim process will be.

How To Avoid Luggage Drama Next Time: