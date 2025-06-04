"Hilarious In Chaos": Vlogger's Trecherous Ferry Ride In Thailand Goes Viral

Known for its pristine beaches and spicy street food, Thailand has long been a haven for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation. From bustling markets to serene island getaways, the country's diverse landscapes and vibrant culture offer something for everyone. But for one travel vlogger, a routine journey in Thailand turned into an unforgettable escapade when she boarded an overnight ferry from Koh Tao to Surat Thani.

In a video shared on Instagram, vlogger Gabbi revealed that she had expected an assigned bunk bed. Instead, she was placed on the top deck with “no walls, no real barriers, just a thin mattress next to an open railing that led straight to the gulf.”

She wrote in the caption, "The 8 hour ride itself wasn't exactly the smoothest, but honestly? It was one of those moments that you can't help but find hilarious even in the chaos. The most treacherous of journeys make for the best stories."

Watch the video here:

The video went viral with more than 70 million views on Instagram. Several people shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One user said, "I aspire to be the type of person who can sleep through this."

Another added, "Am I wrong to think this would be the cosiest sleep? Nice firm surface, sounds of waves, rocking, tight space."

Someone commented, "These are the stories we wait to tell our moms till we are back home."

"This is part of the fun. It's called fear. If you get through it you will feel amazing," read a comment.

A viewer remarked, "Terrifying but worth the adventure woohoo."

A user said, "Honestly I wouldn't mind it, I love cramped spaces as I feel safe."

Someone commented, "This is kind of a vibe."