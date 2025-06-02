5 Epic Road Trips Across The Himalayas For The Adventure Of A Lifetime

If you're the kind of traveller who gets a thrill from twisting mountain roads, thin air, and jaw-dropping views, the Himalayas offer some of the most unforgettable road trips in the world. These aren't just drives — they're full-blown adventures through dramatic passes, remote villages, and landscapes that look too surreal to be real. From the thrill of scaling the world's highest motorable roads to winding through apple orchards and pine forests, these five epic Himalayan road trips are absolutely worth adding to your bucket list. Expect unpredictable weather, limited phone signal, and scenery that'll make you forget Instagram even exists.

Here Are The 5 Best Road Trips Across The Himalayas:

1. Manali to Leh via Keylong and Sarchu (Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh)

Photo: iStock

Distance: Approx. 474 km

Best time: Mid-June to September

This route is basically the Everest of road trips in India. Stretching between Manali and Leh, this journey takes you over five high-altitude passes, including the Baralacha La (4,890 m) and Tanglang La (5,328 m), one of the highest motorable passes in the world. The road cuts through stark moonscapes (think Keylong), frozen rivers, and barren plateaus that look like Mars decided to have a holiday in India. You'll pass remote tent cities like Sarchu and vast open plains where you'll barely see another soul for hours. Carry extra fuel and get your vehicle checked beforehand — there's not much in terms of infrastructure, but the remoteness is what makes it magical.

2. Srinagar to Leh via Zoji La and Kargil (Jammu & Kashmir to Ladakh)

Distance: Approx. 420 km

Best time: May to October

This route is an absolute stunner — and more forgiving in terms of altitude compared to the Manali-Leh highway. Starting from the green valleys of Kashmir, the road climbs over the treacherous Zoji La Pass (3,528 m), one of the most nerve-wracking mountain roads in India, before reaching the stark terrain of Ladakh. Along the way, make time for a stop in Kargil, not just for its war history but also for its raw beauty and underrated local culture. The road continues along the Indus River, with massive monasteries perched on cliffs, and if you're lucky, the surreal sight of double-humped Bactrian camels near Leh.

3. Shimla to Spiti Valley via Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh)

Photo: Unsplash

Distance: Approx. 450 km

Best time: May to October

If Ladakh is too intense for your first Himalayan trip, Spiti offers a quieter, yet no less dramatic, alternative. Starting from Shimla, the road winds its way through apple-laden slopes of Kinnaur, before reaching the high-altitude desert of Spiti. Think deep gorges, hanging glaciers, and villages like Nako and Tabo where life moves at a pace that barely ticks. The monasteries here, such as Key and Dhankar, are centuries old and perched in gravity-defying spots. This route demands slow driving — partly because of the rough roads, but also because you'll want to stop every 10 minutes for photos.

4. Guwahati to Tawang (Assam to Arunachal Pradesh)

Distance: Approx. 520 km

Best time: March to May and October to November

Tucked away in the northeast, this road trip is often overlooked — big mistake. The drive from Guwahati to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is a wild mix of lush forests, rushing rivers, and winding roads that cling to the mountainsides. The Sela Pass (4,170 m), which is covered in snow for most of the year, offers stunning views and a real sense of achievement once crossed. Tawang itself is a gem, home to one of the largest Buddhist monasteries outside Lhasa. This route also gives you a taste of diverse cultures — from Assamese plains to Monpa traditions in Tawang.

5. Darjeeling to Gangtok via Pelling (West Bengal to Sikkim)

Photo: iStock

Distance: Approx. 250 km

Best time: March to June and September to November

This one's for those who want to mix their mountain fix with a bit more comfort. Starting in colonial-era Darjeeling with its tea estates and toy train, the road leads to Pelling, a small hill town in Sikkim that offers panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. From there, drive on to Gangtok, where things get a bit more urban but still keep the Himalayan vibe strong. There's a ton to see — from monasteries to lakes like Tsomgo and even a ropeway that gives you an eagle-eye view of the city. It's a gentler introduction to Himalayan road trips, but no less beautiful.

