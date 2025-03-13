Video Of Bus Journey In Himachal Goes Viral, Internet Says "Riding On Edge Of Your Lives"

Who doesn't love to take a ride to the breathtaking mountains? We all do. But alongside the surreal views come the risk factor of rocky terrain. From the edgy roads to steep slopes, our hearts somersault every time the bus takes a turn. Relatable? One such video making rounds on the internet was captured on a hilly road in the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh. The state is known for its scenic beauty, breathtaking views of the hill stations, and rich cultural heritage. However, to reach various tourist destinations or offbeat places, you need to go through narrow, winding roads. The Instagram video showcases a bus ride on the mountains with a steep drop-off on the side. Just looking at it can make one shiver. The content creator posted the clip by mentioning a point of view atop it that read, "You took the public transport in Himachal."

Further, in the post's caption, he asked his Instagram community, “Would you take this bus journey in Himachal?” Soon, social media users rushed to the comments section to share their reactions:

One person lauded the drivers for their skills and wrote, “Himachali driver are ultra pro Max.”

Another social media user added, “The drivers are OG.”

“The most thrilling decision you take,” read a third comment.

Someone replied in affirmation to the video posted and said, “I have, it's both scary and amazing.”

However, a person said, “Paidal chal lungi bus se nii jau..(I will go hiking here but will not take the bus).”

“Riding on the edge (of your lives),” said someone, echoing the same emotion.

When someone asked the exact location of the place, the content creator mentioned it's a town in Himachal Pradesh. Another person wrote in the comments that the clip was captured on the Chamba to Pangi road, and the district is Chamba.

Can you take such adventurous bus rides? Share your views in the comments section.