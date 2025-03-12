Viral Video Shows Travel Vlogger's Sweet Encounter With Indian Viewers

In a heartwarming display of kindness and hospitality, an international travel vlogger was left overwhelmed by the sweet responses she received from her Indian audience. The vlogger, who has been sharing her travel experiences in India on social media, was flooded with warm and welcoming messages from Indian users on her Instagram DMs. Sharing a montage video of all the sweet responses, the vlogger wrote, "I sincerely believe that we attract what we emit from ourselves. I'm delighted with the people here."

The video begins with the woman standing on a train platform. The text overlay on the clip read, "Be careful in India, people there have no good intentions, they are dangerous..." referring to the advice she got from her friends and family before visiting India. Further in the video, she shared screenshots of messages she received from her Indian viewers. The responses ranged from people wishing her a happy birthday to recommending her places to visit next in India. Some even shared tips of their own to travel safely in India. Take a look:

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "I've been to India three times to treat my baby who was born with a complex heart disease. They are so kind and caring and their kindness made it ten times easier to endure."

Another added, "Still want to thank you for visiting India, after hearing all the negativity about us. Wish you a happy, joyful and safe stay in India."

Sharing an advice of his own, a viewer said, "Exceptions are everywhere, so don't make perception, just to be careful about the locations and timing. People of India are the most trustworthy and generous people in the world. So choose carefully whom u interact with, and u will enjoy ur best trip of your life."

"Everyone is just so nice there. I wish I was there," read a comment.

The video has amassed over 1.3 million views so far.