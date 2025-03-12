This Hidden Gem In India Makes It To Asia's Top 10 Beaches List - Here's What Makes It Special

When thinking about India's best beaches, Goa and Kerala are often the first destinations that come to mind. Did you know that Radhanagar Beach in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a stunning treasure not to be missed? This hidden gem has recently been ranked the fifth-best beach in Asia on TripAdvisor's 2025 list. Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand, topped the list, followed by White Beach in the Philippines, Haeundae Beach in South Korea, and Kelingking Beach in Indonesia. Located on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is the perfect getaway for those seeking peace and natural beauty.

Here's Why Radhanagar Beach Must Be On Your Travel Bucket List:

1. Natural Beauty

With strict conservation measures in place, Radhanagar Beach remains a pristine coastal haven. Spanning about two kilometers, it offers ample space to enjoy its tranquil splendor.

2. Crystal-Clear Waters

The first thing you'll notice is the glistening blue water, straight out of a travel magazine. The shallow waters near the shore, combined with gentle waves, make it an ideal spot for swimming - even for beginners.

3. Adventure Sports

Radhanagar Beach is a gateway to Havelock Island's underwater wonders. Scuba diving and snorkeling are must-try activities to witness the vibrant marine life and stunning coral reefs. For more underwater adventures, the nearby Elephant Beach is another popular spot.

4. Magical Sunsets

Renowned as one of India's most breathtaking sunset locations, Radhanagar Beach transforms into a canvas of deep violet, soft pink, and fiery orange hues as the sun sets. No trip here is complete without witnessing this mesmerizing view.

5. A Paradise For Couples

Radhanagar Beach is an ideal getaway for couples, offering seclusion, scenic beauty, and romantic activities. Many resorts and local operators arrange candlelight dinners on the beach upon request. Alternatively, couples can enjoy a peaceful stroll or a cozy beachside picnic.