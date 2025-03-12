10 Countries Where People Live the Longest And What They're Doing Right

What's the secret to a long and healthy life? While genetics play a role, lifestyle, diet, healthcare, and mindset matter just as much. Some countries seem to have unlocked the formula for longevity, with populations that thrive well into their 80s and beyond. The key factors? Nutrient-rich food, strong community connections, active daily routines, and access to quality medical care. These elements contribute to healthier, happier lives. If you're curious about where people live the longest, here are ten countries with the highest life expectancies — and the habits that help them stay vibrant for decades.

Here Are 10 Countries With The Highest Life Expectancy:

1. Monaco

Life Expectancy: 87 years

It's no surprise that Monaco tops the list. This tiny, ultra-wealthy principality on the French Riviera boasts world-class healthcare, a Mediterranean diet packed with fresh seafood and olive oil, and a stress-free lifestyle. With scenic coastal views and a strong culture of leisure, residents tend to stay active well into old age.

2. Hong Kong (China SAR)

Life Expectancy: 85 years

Hong Kong's population enjoys one of the highest life expectancies in the world, thanks to a mix of healthy eating, excellent medical care, and a work-hard-play-hard attitude. Traditional Cantonese cuisine, loaded with steamed fish, leafy greens, and herbal soups, contributes to longevity. Plus, people in Hong Kong walk a lot, which helps maintain overall health.

3. San Marino

Life Expectancy: 84 years

Tucked away within Italy, San Marino is one of the smallest (and oldest) republics in the world. Residents benefit from a high quality of life, low pollution levels, and a Mediterranean diet similar to that of their Italian neighbours. With strong social connections and a relaxed way of life, it's no wonder they live longer.

4. Japan

Life Expectancy: 84 years

Japan has long been associated with longevity, particularly in Okinawa, where a large population of centenarians thrives. The Japanese diet-rich in fish, seaweed, tofu, and fermented foods — plays a huge role in keeping people healthy. Add to that an active lifestyle, a deep sense of purpose (ikigai), and a strong social network, and you've got a recipe for a long life.

5. South Korea

Life Expectancy: 83 years

South Koreans have seen a dramatic increase in life expectancy over the past few decades, thanks to advances in healthcare and nutrition. Their diet, rich in fermented foods like kimchi, contributes to gut health, while an emphasis on skincare and wellness plays a role in overall well-being. A fast-paced yet socially connected lifestyle keeps people engaged and active.

6. Spain

Life Expectancy: 83 years

The Spanish way of life is all about balance — good food, regular socialising, and siestas when needed. The Mediterranean diet, full of fresh produce, olive oil, and seafood, keeps people healthy, while a culture of walking everywhere keeps them active. Spain's strong family ties and relaxed approach to life also reduce stress, which is a key factor in longevity.

7. Switzerland

Life Expectancy: 83 years

Clean air, efficient healthcare, and an active, outdoorsy lifestyle contribute to Switzerland's high life expectancy. The Swiss diet includes plenty of dairy, whole grains, and fresh ingredients. Add in a work-life balance that prioritises leisure and nature, and it's clear why people here live long, fulfilling lives.

8. Australia

Life Expectancy: 83 years

Australians benefit from high-quality healthcare, a strong outdoor culture, and an overall high standard of living. Whether it's morning swims, coastal walks, or backyard barbecues with fresh, locally sourced food, Australians know how to stay active and connected. Plus, their laid-back attitude might just help keep stress levels in check.

9. Italy

Life Expectancy: 83 years

Italy's longevity secret? The dolce vita lifestyle. Italians value good food, strong family bonds, and daily movement. Their Mediterranean diet — full of fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and, of course, olive oil — is one of the healthiest in the world. A slower pace of life, coupled with a strong sense of community, contributes to their well-being.

10. Singapore

Life Expectancy: 83 years

Singaporeans benefit from one of the best healthcare systems in the world. Their efficient city design encourages walking, and their diet — balanced between traditional Asian ingredients and modern health-conscious trends — keeps people in good shape. With a strong emphasis on wellness and technology-driven medical care, Singapore is a longevity hotspot.

What Can We Learn From These Countries?

While each country has its unique culture and habits, some common themes emerge: