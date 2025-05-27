Watch: Office Team Transforms Train Cabin Into Mobile Cinema With Projector And Popcorn

Train journeys are downright fun. You might have travelled with friends and family, but going on a vacation with your office fam is a one-of-a-kind experience. As the barriers of the workplace get blurred, colleagues, across all ages, find themselves having a gala time. Now, one such business trip has caught the internet's attention. In the video, posted on the company's official Instagram handle, a group of around 30 employees was seen turning their train ride to Goa into a private theatre. How, you might wonder? Well, by setting up a projector screen inside the cabin.

The clip shows a group of men hanging a white bedsheet to the chains of the upper side-berth. The bedsheet then rolls down, and just like that, the projection screen is ready. Soon, the group switches on the projector and starts watching a movie, that too with a bucket of popcorn. The comments section revealed that since it was a 30-member group, all the nearby seats were booked solely for them. “The seats that were not ours, we requested them to exchange so that they wouldn't get disturbed and we could stay together. It was a train to Goa, so the majority of the people were in groups, awake during the nighttime,” the company noted.

Additionally, they used the projector screen for approximately 20 minutes, as a stable Wi-Fi connection was impossible inside a moving train. “When it comes to noise, it was a very small speaker that was audible only to those who were sitting nearby. It wasn't even audible to the walking passage due to the train noise,” read the statement. On a concluding note, the organisation revealed that no passengers complained about the activity and the “journey happened maintaining civic sense along with Indian emotions.”

The post received plenty of reactions.

“Civic sense left the chat,” wrote a critic.

“Does this not come under public nuisance???” wondered a concerned user.

“Using the train's charging ports for devices other than phones and laptops is prohibited,” reminded another.

“Theatre 8/10, Movie 11/10,” read a remark.

“This should be only done in 1AC,” suggested one person.

An individual hit back with, “People who are talking about civic sense are the ones who watch reels in full sound at public places.”

So far, the video has received over 18 million views.