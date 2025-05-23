Viral Now: Gujarat Man Helps US Tourist Recover Lost Wallet, Wins Hearts Online

A shopkeeper in Gujarat is winning hearts online for helping an American tourist recover her lost wallet. A video showing the interaction between him and the US woman, Steph, has gone viral on social media. Steph explains, "On the way here, which is like four days ago, I left my wallet on the train." She is seen exiting her vehicle and going up to his shop, while calling out his name, "Chirag?" She finally meets him inside, and he returns her wallet to her.

Also Read: Guests Give Elderly Airbnb Host A Birthday Surprise, Win Hearts Online

She shakes his hand and thanks him profusely. She asks him where he got it, and he tells her he found it on the train. To express her gratitude, she offers him some money. But Chirag categorically refuses. She tries again and tells him, "You kept me safe." But Chirag doesn't accept the notes. Steph returns to her vehicle and tells her travel companion that he didn't take the money. "I'm really touched. I am teary-eyed," she says.

Her companion tells her that he is going to go to thank Chirag, too. She tells him to try offering him the money again. She tells the camera, "I feel like there's so much negative news that comes out of India and there's so much positive that happens here." He leaves the vehicle and comes back. He reveals, "Unbelievable. He still won't take it... just happy to help out, but that's just amazing. I still can't get over it. It's a beautiful country, this."

Also Read: "Most Honest Man In India": Salesman's Candid Exchange With Scotland Tourist Wins Hearts

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"This is our upbringing."

"Not all heroes wear capes, and these are our unsung heroes!"

"Thank you for showing the correct picture of my India."

"Changing perspective..one day at a time. Thanks to people like CHIRAG."

"Salute to the honesty of the guy - makes our country proud."

"The real people of India. God bless this man."

"These moments make life happy and beautiful."

"Did you hear what the man at the back said? 'Bhagwan ki meharbani hai hum pe', which means we are blessed by god, that we can earn by ourselves; we do not need money without doing work. It's not to do with country, it's the kind of person you meet."

"Wholesome experience....what amazing travel stories are made of."

"Offering money was a bad idea!!!...actually a little insulting...because it was never done for benefits...your whole-hearted thank you was more than enough!"

Before this, another kind of heartwarming interaction between a foreign tourist and locals in India went viral on social media. The clip shows an elderly woman leaning towards the foreigner and telling her to remove her earrings (in Hindi). Read the complete story here to find out why she asked her to do so.