"Most Honest Man In India": Salesman's Candid Exchange With Scotland Tourist Wins Hearts

A viral video on Instagram shows a heartwarming and honest conversation between an Indian salesman from Hyderabad and a tourist from Scotland. The video has gone viral on social media with more than 6.8 million views. What seems to be an ordinary video to begin with, turns sweet and impressive once the tourist starts chatting with the salesman. In the clip, the man can be seen selling pearls on a street.

When the tourist asks whether these pearls are real, the salesman straightaway replies that these are "not real," explaining that these are cultured pearls. "Real second quality," the salesman adds.

"At least you are honest," the tourist says, impressed with the salesman.

In effortless English, the salesman asks the tourist where he is from and shows his multi-lingual skills. From "au revoir" to "comme ci comme ca," the Hyderabad salesman speaks French phrases in correct pronunciation, leaving the tourist amazed.

When another salesman sells sunglasses to the tourist for Rs 1000, he asks the pearl salesman, "It's 'tourist price' no?" The man nods and confirms, winning the heart of the tourist with his honesty.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with appreciative responses:

"It's rare to find an honest man like him," a viewer remarked, while another said, "He deserves a gift for honesty."

"Hyderabadi means honest," several echoed. Another said, "That honest man vibrates so much positivity. He brought an honestly happy smile to my face."

An Instagram user commented, "This is such a cute interaction," while another added, "His honesty and that French won my heart."