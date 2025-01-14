Man's Surprise Message For Bride-To-Be On IndiGo Flight Melts Hearts, But Some Call It "Cringe"

Air travel is often filled with excitement, anticipation, or the occasional delay, but for one lucky passenger, it became a moment she will never forget. What was supposed to be just another IndiGo flight turned memorable for Avantika when she received a surprise message mid-air. Avantika was on the way to her wedding, recovering from an illness just days before her big day. Exhausted, she was napping, trying to catch up on some much-needed rest. Little did she know, her fiance, Divyamm, had arranged something special for her.

The surprise came courtesy of an IndiGo crew member who made an unexpected announcement over the intercom, “A special message from your soon-to-be husband, Divyamm, who is excited about you becoming Mrs Batra. Avantika, I am so excited for the life that we are about to start together, and I can't wait to call you my wife. Wishing you both love and happiness for the upcoming adventure from IndiGo.”

The moment caught Avantika off guard. As the announcement rang out, she was moved, blushing and overwhelmed with emotion. The plane's passengers cheered and clapped, making it even more special.

Her reaction, filmed by her sister, was later shared on her Instagram account. In the caption, Avantika said how the surprise lifted her spirits, “The best surprise and the best start to the wedding. Yes I look super embarrassed cos I wasn't expecting it at all + I was sick tired & sleepy but it brought a smile on my face. Can't wait to marry you.” Take a look at the video here:

This sweet gesture quickly went viral on Instagram, but not everyone was on board. While some followers melted at the romantic gesture, others couldn't help but call it “cringe.”

A user commented, “Nightmare for introverts … I hope not to get an overly extroverted husband… private is the new privilege.”

Another wrote, “I would have jumped out of the emergency gate out of embarrassment.”

“Cute is fine.. but this way the airline is disturbing other passengers,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “I feel sorry for those who cannot find joy in seeing others happy.”

Another commented, “Little surprises are all that a women wants.”

“Sooo sweet,” read a comment.

