Watch: Turkish Airlines Helps Tallest Woman In The World Travel Via An Aircraft

People who love travelling are called globetrotters for a reason. They are adventurous souls driven by an insatiable curiosity to explore the world. Undeterred by challenges, they perceive obstacles as stepping stones to grow and learn. These individuals display immense courage by coming out of their comfort zones and facing uncertainties fearlessly. Hence, it would not be wrong to say that globetrotters demonstrate remarkable adaptability and resilience. Feeling inspired enough? Then meet Rumeysa Gelgi, a travel enthusiast, who had to imbibe these qualities for a special reason. Rumeysa holds the Guinness World Record (GWR) title for being the tallest woman.

Also Read: Watch: Woman Makes Creamy Dessert Inside Flight, Here's What It Looks Like



In a video posted by GWR on Instagram, Rumeysa Gelgi was seen taking her first flight from Turkey to California via Turkish Airlines. Standing at 7 feet 0.7 inches, Rumeysa talked about her medical condition for which she had to travel differently than the others. However, her debut flight journey was nothing short of memorable. The credit goes to Turkish Airlines.

The airline staff provided a stretcher to accommodate her exceptional height. They removed six seats from the aircraft, installing a custom stretcher so that Rumeysa was able to keep her back on a flat surface. What's more, Rumeysa's comfortable air travel got a sweet spin when the in-house chef and crew surprised her with a chocolate cake. Overwhelmed, Rumeysa called the gesture “kind and lovely.”

The side note read, “How does the world's tallest woman travel and visit her friends? Turkish Airlines provided Rumeysa's flight for her recent adventures to the US and UK.”

Watch the full video below:



The video impressed several people. Check out some of the reactions:



“That's so kind of them,” gushed a user.



“Lovely,” said another.



A person heaped praise on Turkish Airlines calling it the “best”.



“This is so heartwarming,” commented a person.



“How wonderful to read that you can travel this way. And also be spoiled with cake!” read a sweet remark.



“We are proud of you Rumeysa,” wrote an individual.



Rumeysa Gelgi thanked Turkish Airlines through her Instagram post calling it a “flawless journey from start to finish”.

Take a look:

Also Read: Where To Chase Cherry Blossoms In India This Season

We wish Rumeysa Gelgi more travel adventures in the future.