Viral Video: Woman Makes No-Bake 'Cheesecake' On Flight, Internet Left Wondering Why

A video showing a woman making a dessert from scratch while seated inside a plane has gone viral on Instagram. In the reel by Federica Rossi (@foodfede_), we see the vlogger put together the sweet treat using simple ingredients she has carried along with her. The items are placed on the tray table in front of her regular plane seat. She first lightly crushed what looked to be cookies/biscuits inside a bag to create a crumble. This serves as the base of her dessert and she layers it at the bottom of her mini cake tin.

Next, she adds butter and what seems to be honey and mixes them well with the crumble using a spoon. She then takes out a small tub of fresh cheese/cream cheese and combines it with powdered sugar. She adds this creamy element on top of the crumble to form the body of the dessert. She tops it with berry preserve which she takes out from small disposable containers. Once the layers are ready, she removes the outer ring of the tin to showcase her creation. She puts her spoon in to show us how it looks. The text on the clip reads, "Make a cake with me on flight." However, rather than a regular cake it turned out to be more of a no-bake cheesecake-like dessert. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has clocked 1.8 million views so far. Many people disapproved of the idea in the comments section. A few people liked the concept or were curious about the results. However, a large majority were simply left wondering why anyone would choose to do this. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"No. I'm a flight attendant and it's a big no. Seriously pull yourself together people."

"How did you get cream cheese through security?"

"Ah yes full of circulating germs stirred in."

"As a screening officer - half those ingredients wouldn't get on the plane with you so this isn't happening."

"Isn't it easier to bring with you a homemade cake rather than take all these ingredients with you?"

"But why? There's a time and place for everything."

"Whoever sat next to her was more patient than me..."

"Do people not realise commercial flights are shared with other passengers...??"

Last year, a video showing a person making bread dough on a flight took the internet by storm. In the reel, she explains part of her process and shows the ingredients she uses. The post received a lot of backlash online and many people criticised her for her thoughtlessness. She later responded to several comments and apologised for not realising the consequences. Click here to read the full story.