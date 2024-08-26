Watch: Baker Makes Bread Dough On Plane, Apologises After Backlash

A reel showing bread dough being made in-flight is viral (Photo: Instagram/ leafandloafco)

Our social media feeds often feature bizarre cooking experiments. From trying viral food hacks to making treats at unusual locations, these posts stand out for a range of reasons. You may have come across videos of people cooking complicated dishes in their cars. Recently, a vlogger took this idea to the next level, by making bread dough on a plane. In a reel shared on Instagram, she documented the process from scratch and also explained how she spent part of her time while flying.

The now-viral video begins with the text, "Making sourdough bread on my flight to Spain." This is followed by the baker stating, "I want to surprise my sister with a fresh loaf of bread." To this end, she starts by adding water, starter, flour and salt to a large bowl/ vessel. She mixes the ingredients to make a dough, kneads it and applies pressure as required. She covers the bowl and allows it to rest for some time. Later, she showcases the dough to the camera. She stretches and folds it carefully from different angles. The text on the video stated that she slept during the bulk fermentation stage of her creation.

The reel has clocked 1 million views so far. In the comments, many users criticised her for undertaking such an experiment on a plane. She responded to several comments, even apologising for not realising the consequences. Check out some of the reactions below:

"This is inconsiderate for all the people on the plane allergic to wheat and/or gluten. If I sat next to you, I would ask for a new seat immediately and a full refund because it would make me sick for several weeks to just inhale the flour. Please be more considerate next time."

"Looks really cute but please don't do it in planes, it's a really closed place and a celiac could suffer an intoxication, the flour can easily "fly" and spread. I know there is HEPA in the plane but is not instantaneous, so please avoid doing it in closed public places if you do not want to ruin some days of someone's holidays."

"I'd be too worried about airplane airborne germs on my dough."

"Plane is one of the dirtiest places even if you say you didn't touch anything but you did! Not a place to cook for your own health."

"Nope! It's so easy to just dehydrate your starter and take it anywhere and rehydrate and it goes back to normal in a day. A plane is no place to be doing this."

The vlogger responded to one of the initial comments, saying, "Lesson learned. Thanks for letting me know. I'm sorry." In a separate reel posted later (meant to be "Part 2"), she wrote, "#milehighsourdoughclub won't be a thing. I was trying to be creative after I saw another creator making pasta in-flight, but thanks to your comments I learned this was not a great idea. I am very thankful for the people who shared their feedback in a kind way, but it's ok if you want to hate on it, I had good intentions. We had this bread for dinner the following day and it was great! I am loving exploring Barcelona and visiting a few of the best bakeries here."

