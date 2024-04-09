Watch: Woman Cooks Fried Chicken In Her Car And The Internet Has Many Questions

A viral video shows a vlogger frying chicken in her car (Photo Credit: Instagram/ sophiesophss)

In recent times, videos showing people making various dishes in their cars have gone viral. Among the latest ones taking Instagram by storm is one showing a woman cooking fried chicken and waffles, from scratch, in her vehicle. Needless to say, the internet had many questions about her culinary efforts. In the Instagram reel by Sophie Saldana, we see the vlogger first cutting chicken pieces into long strips. The text on the video reads, "POV: Lunch break be like". Next, in a sealable transparent pouch, she prepares a marinade of what looks like buttermilk, spices/ seasonings and a red sauce. She drops the chicken strips into this pouch and coats them well with the mixture.

Next, she coats the strips with what seems to be fine breadcrumbs. She fills a pot with oil and checks the temperature. She deep-fries the chicken pieces until they are golden brown. That's not all. The vlogger also makes waffles from scratch to pair with her fried chicken. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has received more than 5.5 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users were left in disbelief. Some expressed safety concerns, while others were worried about the smell inside the car. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Your car insurance gonna cancel you after seeing this."

"Girl! You're not allowed in my car!"

"I think your lunch break might be a little longer than mine."

"That's so dangerous with the hot oil literally on your lap."

"How does she wash her hands after touching raw chicken?"

"Car gonna smell for 4 months."

"I'd be too afraid to accidentally bump it and hot oil goes everywhere."

"I'm seriously impressed though. Times are tough we have people making lunch from scratch in their cars, and the cost of takeout is too much. 'Do you wanna go out for some chicken tenders??' 'Nah fam I can make some in my car let's go'."

