Bengaluru Restaurant Serves Cocktail Inspired By Varthur Lake Pollution, Internet Reacts

While curating cocktail menus, mixologists may take inspiration from a wide range of sources. They may pay homage to personal favourites or hint at social trends. Recently, an X post about a pollution-themed drink caught the attention of many social media users. X user Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) shared that a Bengaluru restaurant has a cocktail named "Varthur Overflow". Bengaluru's Varthur Lake is infamous due to its high contamination levels. In 2023, it made headlines when 25,000 fish were killed due to water pollution in the lake.

In the caption, the X user wrote, "Bangalore Oota Company has a drink called 'Varthur Overflow' which is a play on the Varthur Lake pollution incident. This city literally will make memes to the point of parody cocktails instead of fixing itself." In a reply to a comment later, he corrected himself, stating that the restaurant he was talking about was Oota Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Bangalore Oota Company has a drink called “Varthur Overflow” which is a play on the Varthur Lake pollution incident 😂😂



This city literally will make memes to the point of parody cocktails instead of fix itself 🥲 pic.twitter.com/PfmxNIKoLZ — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) April 7, 2024

Oota Whitefield. Sorry, mixed up the names. — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) April 8, 2024

The post has received a lot of interest online. Some people seemed to have found the idea of such a cocktail rather amusing. Others reacted differently. Check out some of the comments below.

"You gotta say it's evocative. The colour of the water, the windswept foam, the overwhelmed bridge. 100% accurate."

"'Instead of fix itself' what is the bartender at Oota Company supposed to do about the Varthur Lake pollution???"

"Did you try "Eau de Bangalore"? It was so light."

"Brilliant. This makes me miss Bangalore so much."

"On a lighter note - Wanna see what drink they'll make to commemorate the water shortage in the city."

"Or just reminding everyone that alcohol literally drowns your sorrows."

What did you think of this viral cocktail? Let us know in the comments below.

