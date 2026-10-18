Video: The Bathroom On This Indian Railways Train Is An Example Of Travelling In Style

When we think of Indian Railways, luxury is rarely the first thing that comes to mind. Instead, train journeys often evoke nostalgic memories of childhood trips to distant destinations, sometimes lasting days. Yet, one train in India has long been synonymous with luxury, elegance and grandeur.



The Palace on Wheels train takes eight days and seven nights to travel through some of the most famous destinations in Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur. The train is a literal example of travelling in style. And nowhere is it more visible than in its bathrooms.



Palace On Wheels Viral Video



An Instagram video by Bhawani Singh Rao, the Director of Sales of the heritage train, shows how the Palace on Wheels offers every possible luxury to travellers, making them feel no less than royalty.



A clip of the Super Deluxe cabin on the train shows bathrooms that are comparable to those in five-star hotels. Subtle grey interiors, tiled floors, and mirrors give the bathroom an elegant look. There are soft lights, towels, and even a hair dryer available.



As the video pans to the rest of the cabin, we can see wooden furniture like a chair and a small desk in the suite. A huge bed is placed right next to the window. The ceiling is decorated with intricate traditional patterns.



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Another video by Rao shows the amenities that are on offer in the Presidential Suite. The cabin has an ensuite bathroom with a tub and shower. The flooring is made of Vietnamese marble, giving a sense of richness and sophistication to the space. A luxurious king-size bed and a private in-cabin lounge area are available.



An LED TV is present for in-room entertainment. The ceiling features handcrafted Thikri work, a traditional art form that uses mirror pieces and intricate patterns.

Most Luxurious Indian Train?



The Palace on Wheels features four types of cabins - Deluxe, Super Deluxe, Suite, and Presidential Suite.

All coaches offer internet access, AC, a doctor on call and 24-hour butler service in each saloon.



Passengers are also given luxury amenities such as fine loungewear and toiletries. There is a daily cleaning service available as well, making the train seem more like a moving hotel than anything else.

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