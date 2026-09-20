Venezuela Rolls Out 90-Day Visa For Short-Term Foreign Professionals

Venezuela has introduced a new electronic PRO-V-90 multiple-entry visa for foreign professionals travelling to the country for short-term specialised work. According to an immigration alert by global immigration firm Fragomen, the new visa allows foreign nationals to stay in Venezuela for up to 90 days. It is meant for professionals who either work independently or are sent by companies based outside Venezuela to provide services to clients in the country.

The new visa could also be relevant for Indian professionals, consultants and employees of Indian companies who need to travel to Venezuela for temporary assignments without being employed by a Venezuelan company.

What is the PRO-V-90 visa?

The PRO-V-90 is designed for foreign nationals carrying out eligible professional activities in Venezuela without taking up formal employment with a Venezuelan entity.

The permitted activities include technical assistance, operational support, speaking engagements, journalistic work and investment oversight, among other specialised professional services.

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For instance, an Indian professional working for an Indian company could use the visa to travel to Venezuela to provide technical assistance to a Venezuelan client. However, the assignment and employment arrangement must meet the requirements of the visa.

One of the key conditions is that the foreign professional must not have an employment relationship with the Venezuelan company that is inviting them. The Venezuelan company also cannot pay the professional employment-related compensation or remuneration.

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What Indians Need To Know

The PRO-V-90 may be useful for Indian professionals travelling to Venezuela for short-term assignments on behalf of companies based in India or for professionals providing specialised services independently.

However, the new visa does not automatically replace Venezuela's other work or employment visa categories. Fragomen has advised foreign nationals who are employed by a company in their home country to assess whether the PRO-V-90 is suitable for their specific circumstances and the work they will carry out in Venezuela.

The visa permits a stay of up to 90 days. Once that period ends, the foreign national must leave Venezuela. If another visit is required, they will need to apply for a new visa.

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PRO-V-90 visa application process

The application process is electronic. Applicants can apply through Venezuela's Cancillería Digital platform, operated by the country's Ministry of People's Power for Foreign Affairs. The processing time is expected to be around two to 10 business days, according to Fragomen.

Applicants whose visas are approved will receive the authorisation by email. They do not need to visit a Venezuelan consulate to collect a physical visa stamp. The approval can instead be printed by the applicant.

Documents required

Applicants need to provide documents to support their PRO-V-90 visa application. These include:

A passport valid for at least six months

A passport-style photograph

Proof of financial solvency

A request letter from the company

Company registration documents

A police-clearance certificate, where applicable

The exact application requirements and process are also provided in Venezuela's official PRO-V-90 visa user manual.