Oil Deal To Bring $100 Billion Investment, Thousands Of Jobs To Venezuela: Rubio

Marco Rubio said that the deal would secure stable reserves and lower gas prices in the US.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that a new oil deal giving the United States a huge stake in Venezuelan petroleum reserves will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment to the Latin American nation.
Rubio said on X that the deal would secure stable reserves and lower gas prices in the US, and added: "For the Venezuelan people, this deal will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs, and drive the reconstruction of Venezuela's economy."
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