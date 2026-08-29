Oil Deal To Bring $100 Billion Investment, Thousands Of Jobs To Venezuela: Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that a new oil deal giving the United States a huge stake in Venezuelan petroleum reserves will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment to the Latin American nation.

Rubio said on X that the deal would secure stable reserves and lower gas prices in the US, and added: "For the Venezuelan people, this deal will bring nearly $100 billion in private investment, support thousands of high-paying jobs, and drive the reconstruction of Venezuela's economy."

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