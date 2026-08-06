US Visa Guide For Indians: Which Visa Do You Actually Need?

If you are planning to travel, work, marry, perform, or settle temporarily in the United States, choosing the right visa is one of the most important steps. Each U.S. visa has a different purpose, eligibility criteria, validity period, and application process.

Here's a simple guide to some of the most common U.S. visas Indians should know about.

B-1 Visa: For Business Visitors

The B-1 visa is meant for people visiting the U.S. for temporary business purposes. It is suitable for those who need to stay longer than 90 days or cannot use the Visa Waiver Program.

Who Can Apply?

People travelling for business activities such as attending business meetings, meeting clients, conducting independent research, etc, are required to apply for this visa.

However, a B-1 visa does not allow employment with a U.S. company. You cannot receive a salary from a U.S. employer, whether the work is paid or unpaid.

Eligibility

Applicants must show:

Their stay is temporary.

They plan to return home after the visit.

They have enough money to cover the trip.

They have strong ties to their home country, such as a job, business, property, or family.

Documents Required

Applicants generally need:

Valid passport

DS-160 confirmation page

Visa fee payment receipt

Passport-size photograph

Documents proving the purpose of travel, such as invitation letters, conference registrations, employer letters, or business correspondence

Application Process

Applicants must complete the DS-160 form, pay the visa fee, schedule a U.S. consulate appointment, and attend an interview unless eligible for an interview waiver.

Validity

The visa is usually valid for 10 years. The final length of stay is decided by the U.S. border officer during entry. While stays of up to one year are possible, they are uncommon and require strong justification.

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H-1B Visa: For Highly Skilled Professionals

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The H-1B visa is one of the best-known U.S. work visas. It allows skilled professionals to work for a U.S. employer for a limited period.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants generally need:

A U.S. bachelor's degree or an equivalent foreign degree.

Relevant work experience that meets qualification requirements.

A confirmed job offer from a U.S. employer.

Job Requirements

The position must:

Require specialised knowledge.

Normally require at least a bachelor's degree.

Offer wages comparable to similar U.S. workers.

Not affect existing workers negatively.

Be free from labour disputes like strikes.

The employer must first obtain a Labour Condition Attestation from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Application Process

The employer first registers candidates through the electronic H-1B registration system. If selected in the lottery, a formal petition is filed with USCIS. Once approved, the applicant applies for the visa at a U.S. consulate.

Annual Cap

Most H-1B visas are issued through a lottery because demand exceeds supply.

Each year:

65,000 regular H-1B visas are available.

An additional 20,000 visas are reserved for applicants with a U.S. master's degree or higher.

Universities and certain nonprofit research organisations are exempt from this limit.

New Fee

According to the information provided, a presidential proclamation introduced an additional government fee of USD 100,000 for certain new H-1B petitions filed between September 21, 2025 and September 21, 2026. The measure is facing legal challenges, and its future remains uncertain.

Validity

The visa is generally granted for three years and can be extended up to six years. Longer stays may be possible if a green card petition is pending.

Can You Apply For A Green Card?

Yes. The H-1B is a dual intent visa, meaning applicants can seek permanent residence while working in the U.S.

H-2B Visa: For Temporary Non-Agricultural Workers

The H-2B visa is designed for temporary workers filling seasonal or short-term labour shortages. Unlike the H-1B visa, applicants do not need a university degree.

Who Can Apply?

Workers hired for:

Seasonal jobs

Project-based work

Temporary tourism demand

Short-term business requirements

Employer Requirements

The employer must prove:

The need is temporary.

No suitable U.S. worker is available.

A Temporary Labor Certification has been approved.

Annual Quota

The standard annual limit is 66,000 visas. The U.S. government has also released additional supplemental visas during labour shortages.

Validity

Initially granted for up to one year. Extensions are possible up to a total stay of three years.

Green Card

The H-2B is not a dual intent visa. Applicants must maintain their residence outside the U.S. and show they intend to return after temporary work.

K-1 Visa: For Fiances Of U.S. Citizens

The K-1 visa allows a foreign fiances of a U.S. citizen to enter the country for marriage.

Main Requirements

The couple must prove:

Their relationship is genuine.

They met in person within the previous two years.

They intend to marry.

Photos, travel records, hotel bookings, and other evidence help support the application.

Application Process

The process involves:

Filing Form I-129F.

Applying for the K-1 visa after petition approval.

Medical examination.

Interview at the U.S. consulate.

Entry into the U.S. and marriage within 90 days.

Applying for a green card through Adjustment of Status.

Validity

The visa is generally valid for six months. Once admitted, the foreign fiancé has 90 days to marry. The stay cannot be extended.

K-3 Visa: For Married Spouses Of U.S. Citizens

The K-3 visa was created to help foreign spouses enter the U.S. while waiting for immigrant visa processing. Today, it is rarely used because immigrant visa processing has become much faster.

Validity

Usually valid for 24 months and allows multiple entries.

After Arrival

Applicants still need to complete Adjustment of Status to receive a green card.

Can You Work?

Yes, after obtaining an Employment Authorisation Document using Form I-765.

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L-1 Visa: For Company Transfers

The L-1 visa allows multinational companies to transfer employees to their U.S. offices. It is also commonly used by businesses opening new offices or subsidiaries in America.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must:

Have worked for the foreign company for at least one year during the previous three years.

Hold a managerial role or possess specialised company knowledge.

Be transferred to a related U.S. office.

Employer Requirements

The foreign and U.S. companies must have a qualifying relationship, such as parent company, subsidiary, branch, or affiliate.

Validity

New office: One year initially.

Existing office: Up to three years.

Maximum Stay:

L-1A managers and executives: Seven years.

L-1B specialised knowledge employees: Five years.

O Visa: For People With Extraordinary Ability

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The O visa is designed for people who have achieved exceptional success in their profession.

Categories

O-1A: Science, education, business and athletics.

O-1B: Arts, film and television.

O-2: Essential support staff.

O-3: Spouses and children.

Eligibility

Applicants must demonstrate extraordinary ability through achievements such as:

National or international awards.

Publications.

Membership in prestigious organisations.

High salaries.

Leadership roles.

Major contributions to their field.

Artists, scientists, athletes, actors and business professionals can all qualify if they meet the required standards.

Application Process

A U.S. employer or U.S. agent must file the petition. Applicants also need a recommendation from a U.S. trade union or peer group. Those working at multiple locations must submit a detailed itinerary.

Validity

The visa often remains valid for five years, but the approved petition determines how long the holder can actually work in the U.S.

P Visa: For Athletes, Artists And Entertainers

The P visa is meant for athletes, entertainers and artists performing in the United States. Unlike the O visa, it is particularly suited to groups.

Categories

P-1: Internationally recognised athletes and entertainment groups.

P-2: Cultural exchange programmes.

P-3: Culturally unique performances.

Requirements

Applicants generally need:

A recommendation from a U.S. trade union or peer organisation.

Proof that they will return home after completing their activities.

Support staff

Essential personnel such as trainers, tour managers, sound engineers and physiotherapists may also qualify.

Validity

Depending on the category, the visa may remain valid for one to five years. Extensions are possible if the project continues.