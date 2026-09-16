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US Announces Visa Curbs Over South Africa "Race-Based Discrimination"

The new restrictions target South Africans who "enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and/or the incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups," the US State Department said.

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US Announces Visa Curbs Over South Africa "Race-Based Discrimination"


The United States on Tuesday announced new restrictions on visas for South Africans, after President Donald Trump repeatedly clashed with the country's leaders over its post-apartheid racial justice policies.

The new restrictions target South Africans who "enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and/or the incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups," the US State Department said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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