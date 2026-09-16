US Announces Visa Curbs Over South Africa "Race-Based Discrimination"



The United States on Tuesday announced new restrictions on visas for South Africans, after President Donald Trump repeatedly clashed with the country's leaders over its post-apartheid racial justice policies.

The new restrictions target South Africans who "enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination, and/or the incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups," the US State Department said.

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