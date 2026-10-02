Thinking Of Visiting Tokyo? October Might Be The Perfect Time

If you are planning a trip to Japan, October is one of the best months to visit Tokyo. You can finally feel the autumn season, enjoy pleasant weather, try seasonal food and take part in several festivals and events across the city. The weather is neither too hot nor too cold. You can walk around the city comfortably. It is also a good time to enjoy parks, local food and short day trips from Tokyo.

Here is what you can expect if you are visiting Tokyo in October.

What October in Tokyo feels like

It feels cool and comfortable in the Japanese capital this month. The hot and humid summer weather is mostly gone, and the average temperature is around 14 to 22 degrees Celsius. Most days are sunny and there is usually less rain.

The typhoon season also starts to end in early October. However, a late-season typhoon can still affect the city. It gets dark earlier, with the sun usually setting around 5 pm. So, it is better to plan outdoor activities earlier in the day.

Popular autumn spots can get busier towards the end of the month. Hotels and flights are generally mid-range and can be cheaper than the Sakura season and the busiest autumn weeks.

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October events

It is also a good month for food and festivals in Tokyo. It is the season for chestnuts, persimmons, sanma fish and sweet potatoes. You will find these seasonal foods in restaurants, markets and even convenience stores.

In late October, the Tokyo Ramen Show takes place at Komazawa Park. It is a large ramen festival where you can try different types of ramen from across Japan.

The Tokyo Ramen Show is held in late October at Komazawa Park. It is a huge ramen festival where you can try different types of ramen from across Japan.

Then there is Halloween. Shibuya becomes a major Halloween spot towards the end of this month.

Closures and disruptions in Tokyo

Sports Day, a national holiday in early October, means government offices and banks are closed. Most shops, restaurants, malls and tourist attractions continue to remain open.

There can be some disruption if a late-season typhoon reaches Tokyo. Trains, flights and attractions such as Tokyo Disneyland may temporarily close during severe weather. Otherwise, the city continues to run normally throughout the month.

Must-do things in October in Tokyo

Walk through Yoyogi Park or Shinjuku Gyoen and enjoy the cooler weather.

Try seasonal foods such as roasted chestnuts, sanma fish, sweet potatoes and pumpkin treats.

Visit the Tokyo Ramen Show if you are travelling in late October.

And if you enjoy dressing up and festivals, experience the Halloween atmosphere around Shibuya towards the end of the month.

Where to see early autumn leaves in Tokyo

Mount Takao is a popular day trip from Tokyo and is a good place for early foliage, hiking and the autumn festival atmosphere.

Shinjuku Gyoen is a more relaxed option inside the city, where you can walk around and watch the trees slowly change colour.

Showa Kinen Park is another good spot for the first autumn colours.

You can also visit Meiji Jingu Shrine for a peaceful walk through its large forested area.

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Local traditions in October

Sports Day is an important October tradition in Japan. Schools hold sports events and many people spend the holiday outdoors.

You may also find harvest festivals at local shrines. These often have food stalls and small performances.

Halloween has also become very popular in Japan. People dress up and attend Halloween events. Shibuya is the main Halloween area in Tokyo.

Best day trips from Tokyo in October

Mount Takao: Good for autumn leaves, hiking and the autumn festival.

Hakone: Good for cooler weather, mountain views and relaxing in an onsen.

Kawagoe: A good place to see old streets, traditional buildings and try sweet potato treats.

These places can usually be reached from Tokyo in around one to two hours.

What to pack for Tokyo

You do not need heavy winter clothes this month. Carry a light jacket or cardigan. You can wear layers during the day and add a jacket when it gets cooler.

Take comfortable walking shoes because you will walk a lot in Tokyo. A small umbrella is also useful for occasional rain. Keep your camera ready for autumn leaves, festivals, food and Halloween costumes.

October gives you a little bit of everything in Tokyo such as cool weather, autumn colours, seasonal food and fun festivals.