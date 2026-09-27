World Tourism Day: 10 Countries Leading Global Travel In 2026

With World Tourism Day being observed on September 27, the spotlight is once again on the countries shaping the future of global travel. The World Economic Forum's 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index ranks 110 economies based on the conditions that support tourism development. The WEF said international tourist arrivals reached 1.5 billion in 2025, with arrivals 4.4 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. The latest index assesses countries across areas including the enabling environment, travel and tourism resources, infrastructure and sustainability.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked countries, where you can plan your next trip:

1. Japan

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Japan has moved two places to take the top spot in the WWF's 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index. As per the report, the country has welcomed a record 42.7 million international visitors in the year. If you are planning to visit the country, make sure to take a trip to Tokyo, Osaka, Hiroshima, and Mount Fuji.

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2. United States

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The United States comes in second place, slipping from the top spot in the previous edition. Some of the major cities of the country include New York and Los Angeles, as well as natural attractions including the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park, among others.

3. Spain

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Barcelona and Madrid are major tourism spots in Spain. These countries draw visitors with their historic sites, architecture, beaches, and cultural heritage.

4. Australia

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Australia moved up two places to rank fourth in this year's list. The country's tourism offerings include beaches, wildlife, and natural landscapes.

5. France

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France ranks fifth globally in the WEF list. Paris remains one of the world's most visited cities, as some of the most popular attractions include the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum.

6. Germany

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Germany secures the sixth position, with Berlin and Munich becoming the major urban tourism destinations.

7. United Kingdom

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The United Kingdom holds the seventh position, as London remains its biggest international tourist attraction. Other popular sites include Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

8. China

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Coming in eighth position, China is the only non-advanced economy in the WEF's top 10 list. Some of the major attractions of the country include the Great Wall, Beijing's Forbidden City, Shanghai's skyline, and others.

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9. Switzerland

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Ranking ninth in the list, Switzerland's tourism sector is closely associated with the Alps and the variety of winter sports the region offers.

10. Italy

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Italy comes in at number 10 on the list. Rome's historic sites, Venice's canals, and Florence's heritage, as well as the Amalfi Coast, are among the country's major tourism attractions.