World Tourism Day: From Mumbai-Goa To Manali-Leh, 10 Must-Do Road Trips In India

The best road trips aren't just about reaching a destination, they're about the stories created along the way. From coastal highways and mountain passes to scenic countryside routes, India offers road trips that are as rewarding as the destinations themselves. This World Tourism Day, NDTV Auto rounds up ten road journeys across the country that every traveller should experience at least once.

Delhi To Leh

A road trip from Delhi to Leh remains one of India's most sought-after driving experiences. For a smoother journey, travellers often enter Ladakh via the Srinagar-Leh Highway and return through the Manali-Leh route. The best time to undertake the drive is between June and September, when both routes are open. Given the limited fuel stations and patchy network connectivity on parts of the route, carrying extra fuel and sufficient cash is advisable.

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Guwahati To Shillong And Cherrapunji

A road trip through Meghalaya's Khasi Hills is one of the most scenic drives in Northeast India, linking Guwahati, Shillong and Cherrapunji. The route blends winding mountain roads with lakes, waterfalls and natural landmarks. Highlights include the lakeside views of Umiam Lake, Shillong's Elephant Falls and Shillong Peak, and Cherrapunji's famed attractions such as Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Cave and the Living Root Bridges, making it a must-do journey for nature lovers.

Mumbai To Goa

Few road trips capture India's coastal charm quite like the drive from Mumbai to Goa. Travellers can choose between the scenic NH 66 route along the Konkan coast or the faster NH 48 highway via Pune and Kolhapur. Along the way, popular stops include Ratnagiri, Ganpatipule, Malvan, Lonavala and Kolhapur, offering a mix of beaches, forts, hill views and local culture. The journey is also a treat for food lovers, with Konkan seafood, Malvani cuisine and Kolhapuri delicacies making the drive as memorable as the destination itself.

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Delhi-Agra-Jaipur (Golden Triangle)

The Golden Triangle remains one of India's most popular road-trip circuits, linking Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. The route combines Mughal-era landmarks, historic forts and vibrant cityscapes, making it ideal for travellers looking to explore India's heritage by road. Key attractions include Delhi's Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb, Agra's Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and Jaipur's Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort and City Palace.

Bengaluru To Ooty Via Mysuru

The drive from Bengaluru to Ooty combines smooth highways, wildlife reserves and mountain roads into one memorable journey. After a stop in Mysuru for a dose of history and culture, the route passes through Bandipur and Mudumalai, where travellers can spot wildlife along the forest corridor. The final stretch climbs into the Nilgiris through a series of hairpin bends, with tea plantations and valley views welcoming you as you approach Ooty.

Gangtok To Zuluk - Old Silk Route

The drive from Gangtok to Zuluk along the historic Old Silk Route is one of Sikkim's most memorable road journeys, combining mountain roads, Himalayan views and high-altitude landscapes. The route passes through Rongli, Padamchen and Lingtam before reaching the famous Zuluk Loops, a series of 32 hairpin bends carved into the mountainside. Further ahead, Thambi View Point offers panoramic views of the winding road and Kanchenjunga, while Lungthung and Nathang Valley reward travellers with sweeping Himalayan vistas and open meadows.

Kochi To Kanyakumari

A drive from Kochi to Kanyakumari offers a mix of backwaters, beaches and coastal landscapes along Kerala's southern edge. Popular stops include Alappuzha for its houseboats and canals, Varkala for its cliffside views and beaches, and Thiruvananthapuram for its cultural landmarks. The journey ends at Kanyakumari, where travellers can visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and witness the meeting point of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean.

Delhi To Spiti

A drive from Delhi to Spiti Valley is among India's most rewarding road trips, taking travellers from the plains to the cold desert landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. The popular Spiti Circuit route enters via Shimla and exits through Manali, allowing for better acclimatisation. Along the way, highlights include Chitkul, Kalpa's views of the Kinnaur Kailash range, the Sutlej-Spiti river confluence at Khab, and Gue Village, home to a 500-year-old Buddhist monk's mummy.

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Chennai To Rameswaram Via Puducherry

A drive from Chennai to Rameswaram blends coastal highways, heritage landmarks and seaside views into one unforgettable journey. The route takes travellers through Mahabalipuram's UNESCO-listed monuments, the French-inspired streets of Puducherry and the heart of Tamil Nadu before culminating at the iconic Pamban Bridge. Once in Rameswaram, highlights include the Ramanathaswamy Temple, the windswept shores of Dhanushkodi and the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial, making this one of South India's most rewarding road trips.

Ahmedabad To Bhuj

A drive from Ahmedabad to the White Rann of Kutch is unlike any other road trip in India, taking travellers from bustling city roads to vast salt flats that stretch to the horizon. The journey passes through Bhuj, the gateway to Kutch, before reaching Dhordo, home to the annual Rann Utsav. Along the way, travellers can explore Bhuj's heritage landmarks, visit artisan villages known for traditional handicrafts, and take in panoramic views from Kalo Dungar. The highlight, however, is the Great Rann itself, where sunrise, sunset and full-moon nights transform the white desert into a spectacular landscape.

