World Tourism Day 2024: History To Theme, Here's Everything To Know About This Day

The theme for World Tourism Day 2024 is "Tourism and Peace".

Tourism not only allows us to discover new places but also bridges cultural gaps, promotes peace and contributes significantly to local economies. Therefore, to recognise the role of tourism in promoting cultural exchange, economic development and international understanding, World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27. This day encourages people worldwide to explore the beauty and diversity of our planet while recognising the responsibilities that come with it. This year, the day focuses on the connection between tourism and peace.

World Tourism Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Tourism Day 2024 is "Tourism and Peace". According to United Nations Tourism, this theme highlights the vital role of the tourism sector in fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures and supporting reconciliation processes.

"On this World Tourism Day, we reflect on the profound connection between tourism and peace. Sustainable tourism can transform communities - creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies. By valuing and preserving cultural and natural heritage, it can help reduce tensions and nurture peaceful coexistence. Tourism can also promote economic interdependence between neighbours, encouraging cooperation and peaceful development," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"As we celebrate tourism, let us travel responsibly, build bridges, and promote mutual respect among cultures and nations. Together, we can harness the power of tourism to advance peace and prosperity for all," he added.

World Tourism Day 2024: Significance

World Tourism Day is highly significant as it underscores the role of tourism in various aspects of human life. First, it promotes cultural exchange, encouraging people from different backgrounds to come together and learn from one another. Second, it increases economic growth by creating job opportunities and stimulating local businesses.

Additionally, tourism creates environmental awareness and highlights the importance of sustainable tourism practices to protect our planet for future generations. World Tourism Day also promotes the idea that travel can be a powerful instrument for peace and understanding.

World Tourism Day 2024: History

World Tourism Day was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1980. Since then, this global celebration has grown in prominence, with each year focusing on a specific theme related to tourism. These themes have ranged from "Tourism for Sustainable Energy" to "Tourism and the Digital Transformation".

World Tourism Day continues to be a platform for governments, businesses, and individuals to come together to promote responsible and sustainable tourism practices worldwide.