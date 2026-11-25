Actress and singer Miley Cyrus tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando on November 21, 2026. While the pictures and celebrations took the internet by fire, for the nuptials, the couple chose a house that once belonged to legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

The property is located in California and has beautiful, landscaped grounds and a huge swimming pool that is shaped like a grand piano. Now, Frank Sinatra's property may have hosted a celebrity wedding, the best part is that you, as a traveller, can book it for holiday stays, weddings and other private events.

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Frank Sinatra's Palm Springs Home Was Built In 1947

Known as Twin Palms, Frank Sinatra commissioned architect E. Stewart Williams to design the house in 1947. It was Williams' first residential project in Palm Springs and also the first home Sinatra purchased. Initially, Sinatra wanted a Georgian-style house, but the architect persuaded him to consider a more modern design.

As per reports, Frank Sinatra lived in this property for around six years, which includes his marriage to actress Ava Gardner.

The estate is called Twin Palms because of the two palm trees that stand beside the swimming pool. According to the official website of the property, Sinatra would raise a Jack Daniel's flag between the trees to signal to his neighbours that a party was on.

The Piano-Shaped Swimming Pool Is The Main Attraction

Photo: sinatrahouse.com

This is the feature most people associate with Twin Palms. The swimming pool at this property is designed in the shape of a grand piano. If you look at Cyrus and Morando's wedding pictures, it also happens to be the backdrop for them.

The house is spread across 4,500 square feet and has large sliding glass doors that open onto a terrace. Aside from the pool, the outdoor area includes a pergola and a cabana, making it easy to move between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

Other features of the property include:

A pool house with a kitchenette and bar

Separate cabana-style bathrooms with showers

Period furniture and artwork

Sinatra memorabilia displayed around the house

The singer's original recording studio, which remains in place but is not connected for use

The property was granted historic status by the City of Palm Springs in 2011.

You Can Rent Twin Palms For A Wedding Or Private Events

Photo: sinatrahouse.com

Twin Palms is now a luxury holiday rental. The property has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and can accommodate up to eight guests. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom, and the layout includes a main suite, a guest suite, another guest bedroom and a separate guest room with its own entrance. Aside from the holidays, Twin Palms can be rented for weddings, receptions, corporate gatherings, dinner parties and commercial shoots.

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How To Book Frank Sinatra's Palm Springs Property?

Twin Palms is based in the Movie Colony neighbourhood of Palm Springs, California. The area is known for its mid-century homes and its association with Hollywood personalities.

If you are visiting Palm Springs and want to rent Frank Sinatra's property, you can contact the management team through the official Sinatra House website.

The estate is available for vacation rentals, private events and guided tours. There is no fixed rental rate listed on the website, so guests need to contact the management team for availability and pricing.