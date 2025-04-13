Mallorca In Spain Hit By Overtourism, Locals Urge Tourists To "Stay Home"

As part of a growing anti-tourism movement in Spain, locals in Mallorca are now urging tourists to stop visiting the island. Mallorca is renowned for its sunny beaches, stunning landscapes, picturesque mountains and delicious Mediterranean cuisine. The island is home to numerous luxury hotels and villas, making it one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Several organizations representing residents have signed an open letter urging tourists to reconsider their plans to visit Mallorca. The letter highlights the negative impact tourism is having on the island's environment, addressing issues such as infrastructure strain and the ongoing housing crisis.

With millions of tourists visiting each year, Mallorca has become a Mediterranean holiday hotspot. Steeped in history, Mallorca boasts a vibrant artisan and cultural scene, with charming villages and historic landmarks. The island hosts popular events throughout the year, attracting visitors from around the globe. However, these organizations are now working to raise awareness about the effects of overtourism and to reduce the number of visitors coming to the island.

In a letter published in March 2025, the organizations stated that the tourism sector, once a "source of pride" for the island, has now become its "biggest problem."

"The island has been exploited to unimaginable limits, leading to the collapse we are now suffering. The money generated by the tourism industry has attracted people from all over the world who trade with our island," read the letter.

Listing the problems faced by the residents, it added, "We residents suffer from: environmental and ecosystem deterioration, infrastructure issues, overwhelmed public services, transportation problems, loss of quality of life, gentrification, disproportionate increases in the cost of living, and a total lack of access to housing for the local population."

Additionally, the letter criticized politicians and lawmakers for their ongoing efforts to promote the island despite the overtourism crisis. The organizations stated that it is "insulting" to use the term "sustainable" when discussing the travel sector.

Addressing the tourists directly, the organisations said, "Mallorca is not the paradise they are selling you. The local population is angry and no longer hospitable because the land we love is being destroyed and many of us have to leave the island because it is uninhabitable. Put yourselves in our place!"

They asked tourists not to come to the island: "We do not need more tourists; in fact, you are the source of our problem".

"Locals say: ENOUGH. STAY HOME!" concluded the letter.

Millions of tourists flock to Mallorca each year to enjoy its pleasant weather and breathtaking scenery. Mallorca experiences unique seasonal changes: winter is sunny yet chilly, spring sees a gradual rise in temperature, summer can be hot and humid, and autumn is often considered one of the best seasons, with cooler weather still perfect for outdoor activities.