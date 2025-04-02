Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa: Who Can Apply, Benefits And How To Get It

Are you a digital nomad or aspire to be one? Digital nomads are people who work remotely using technology. This enables them to travel and live a location-independent lifestyle while pursuing their careers. If you wish to become a digital nomad in 2025 or are looking for a change of place, Cyprus, an island country in the Middle East is offering a digital nomad visa for a year, with a possibility of renewal for a further two years.

What's Special About Cyprus?

Cyprus is a beach paradise, also known as the Isle of Aphrodite (Goddess of Love). This island is known for its beautiful white-sand beaches, rich history, oldest wines and delicious cuisine. The island enjoys year-round sunshine and boasts three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Paphos, the Painted Churches in the Troodos Region, and Choirokoitia.

Benefits Of "Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa"

According to the official Migration Department website, individuals who are granted a Digital Nomad residence permit will benefit from the following:

Right of residence for a year in Cyprus, with a possibility of renewal for a further two years.

Right of residence for family members, for the same period as the Digital Nomad, without the right to be employed to perform economic activity in Cyprus.

If they reside in the Republic for one or more periods that in total exceed 183 days within the same tax year, then they are considered tax residents of Cyprus, provided they are not tax residents in any other country.

Who Can Apply For This Visa

If you wish to apply for this visa, here are some eligibility concerns to check. People who can apply include non-EU or non-EEA nationals who:

Can perform work remotely through telecommunications technology;

Are employed in a company registered abroad, for which they can work location-independently, or are self-employed offering services remotely for clients located abroad;

Can prove that they have a stable and sufficient monthly net income of at least 3500 euros (Rs 3.2 lakh) (after the deduction of contributions and taxes).

Fees

Issuance or renewal of a temporary residence permit: 70 euros (Rs 6,500)

Registration to the Aliens' Registry (only in cases of initial registration): 70 euros

The Republic of Cyprus Migration Department has further explained the application process here in detail.