Kenya Plans To Revise Visa Requirements To Attract More Cruise Tourists

Cruise trips are hands down one of the best ways to travel – imagine waking up to a new destination every day without the hassle of packing and unpacking. Whether you are soaking up the sun by the pool, indulging in all-you-can-eat buffets, catching a live show, or trying out thrilling activities like rock climbing and water slides, there is never a dull moment on board. And if you also love travelling by cruise, mark Kenya as your next destination. The East African country is planning to revise its visa requirements to attract more cruise tourists to Nairobi.

On Sunday, Kenyan President William Ruto made an announcement in Mombasa, reported IANS. The announcement was made during the arrival of the cruise liner MS Norwegian Dawn, the biggest ship ever to dock at the port, carrying over 3,100 passengers.

William Ruto shared that the government is planning to update the visa and Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) rules for people arriving at the Port of Mombasa. This move is to make cruise tourism bigger and better in Kenya. He mentioned that the multiple-entry eTA will let cruise tourists explore Mombasa freely and allow them to move between the ship and the city without needing approval every time they step off the boat.

The Port Of Mombasa is a major tourist attraction near Kenya.

Photo Credit: iStock

William Ruto said, "We will be changing our visa and eTA to make entry into the country easier and seamless so that there is no paperwork or unnecessary delays for visitors."

The Kenyan President added that the visa and eTA changes will align with recent updates for international arrivals at the country's major airports. This will ensure a smooth and uniform entry process for all travellers. "Cruise ships were at an all-time high a few years ago, and then we experienced a slowdown. But last year, we had (about) 6,500 visitors, while this year, we expect the number to rise as we expect another eight cruise ships to dock," he mentioned.

William Ruto also called on the private sector to expand facilities to enhance the hospitality industry. He emphasised the need to accommodate the growing number of tourists visiting the country.