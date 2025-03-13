Viral: Iran's Mysterious Red Beach Where Rain Transforms The Shoreline Blood-Red

Beach vacations, involving frolicking in the waters, making sandcastles and basking under the sun, are always fun. Usually, we associate seaside getaways with sapphire-blue waters and lush greenery. But imagine going to a beach that turns blood red after a heavy downpour. This real natural event occurs every time there's rainfall at the Silver and Red Beach on Hormuz Island in Iran. Last month, a social media user dropped a video on Instagram showcasing this bizarre phenomenon. The clip opens to torrential rain at the Red Beach. Surprisingly, as the water gushes down the rocks, it leaves behind an eerie trail of red ultimately spilling into the sea.

“The start of the heavy rain of the famous Red Beach of Hormoz. Serasima tourists seeing this rain is amazing,” read the caption. The reel has left Instagram users amazed. Many have responded with red heart emojis in the comments section.

The traveller in you must be pondering the reason behind the red-coloured beach. Well, according to Daily Mail, Red Beach has a mineral-rich coastline. Also known as the “rainbow island”, this place in the Strait of Hormuz remains sparsely populated as it is situated miles away from the Iranian mainland. The Red Beach has become a year-round attraction for tourists to come here to witness this unusual blood rain. The high content of iron oxide found in the volcanic soil is what causes the colour transformation. Additionally, when these minerals flow into the seawater, the shore through which they pass, results in a unique reddish glow. The “gelack” soil is not simply a touristy marvel but is used for several industrial purposes like making cosmetics, ceramics, glass and dyeing. Additionally, these minerals play a pivotal role in the culinary sector.

According to the Iran Tourism and Touring Organisation, visitors walking along the shore can witness “parts where sand glitters with metal compounds, especially mesmerising at sunset or sunrise.” However, the soil colour fluctuates over time. The Hormuz Island is also home to 70 colourful minerals.