Train journeys often come with their share of unexpected moments, and a recent incident aboard a Vande Bharat Express has amused the internet. A video has been circulating on social media, showing a woman struggling to open the bathroom door of a Vande Bharat train.

The video showed a first-time Vande Bharat passenger trying to figure out the sliding bathroom door. Despite her continued efforts, she couldn't figure out the modern mechanism. After multiple tries, she ultimately managed to open the door. “Vande Bharat 1st time,” the on-screen caption read.

Take a look at the video:

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Sharing the video, the woman wrote, “This is the first time I have seen such a clean bathroom on a train journey.” The clip has sparked laughter online, with several users relating to the confusion of dealing with unfamiliar door locks and mechanisms while travelling.

“I had the same experience,” one user wrote. “It's not just you,” another commented. “Next time take the bus,” someone else said. “I didn't realise it was the washroom. I thought it was simply a design,” an individual shared. “It's me,” another added.

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Since the sliding door mechanism can confuse first-time passengers, one social media user made a video demonstrating how to operate it. “This is the high-tech washroom of Vande Bharat Express. The washroom is equipped with modern technology that often confuses common people,” the creator said in Hindi.

He showed that there is a control panel on the right side of the door. He pushed the green button on the panel to open the sliding door. After entering the washroom, he again pressed a similar green button on the side to close the door and locked it from the inside.

Inside the washroom, there is a Western-style toilet with grab bars, a hand wash basin with a soap dispenser, and a touch-free hand dryer that activates when you place your hand underneath.