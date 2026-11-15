From Ayodhya To Janakpur, Nepal: New Train To Link Cities Called Ram And Sita's Birthplaces

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is a popular religious destination for devotees of Lord Ram. But did you know that Janakpur in Nepal, which is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Sita, is also a place many devotees wish to visit? Now, travelling between these two places may become easier.

Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train connecting Ayodhya with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The new service will make it easier for pilgrims to visit both places.

Janakpur-Ayodhya Train: Distance And Route

The train will reportedly cover around 604 km between Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt. It will pass through several towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"The service will establish an important rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition – Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram," the press release read.

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The train will stop at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shishau, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

The Train Schedule

The train will operate once a week in each direction. It will depart from Janakpur Dham every Saturday, while the return journey from Ayodhya Cantt. will begin every Monday.

The new service will make it easier for pilgrims to travel between Janakpur and Ayodhya without having to look for separate transport options.

"The new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes," the press release added.

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How To Book Tickets For The Janakpur-Ayodhya Train?

Although Indian Railways has approved the service, the train's commercial operation date has not yet been announced. Its train number, departure and arrival timings, ticket prices and booking dates are also awaited.

Once bookings open, passengers will be able to check availability and book tickets through the IRCTC website or the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

"Through this initiative, Indian Railways continues to expand passenger connectivity while supporting regional tourism, economic activity and the enduring friendship between the two neighbouring countries," the press release said.