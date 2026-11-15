"49 Years Later, Still With Me": Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Photo With Childhood Bat

A cricket bat may be just a piece of equipment for many, but for Sachin Tendulkar, one particular bat holds memories that go back to his childhood. The former Indian cricketer recently shared two photographs, one showing him as a child holding his first cricket bat and the other showing him holding the same bat 49 years later.

In the post, Tendulkar shared a childhood photograph alongside a recent picture of himself holding the same small cricket bat. Through the two pictures, he looked back at his early days and highlighted how the bat continues to hold a special place in his life.

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The photographs show that the bat has remained with him throughout the years. By sharing pictures from different stages of his life, Tendulkar offered a glimpse of his journey while highlighting his lasting connection with his first bat.

Tendulkar's post offers a heartwarming reminder of how childhood memories and simple possessions can hold a special place in our lives, even after several decades have passed.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Baby Boy to God Of Cricket."

Another user noted, "Preserving this bat for nearly five decades speaks volumes about your dedication and love for cricket."

"God for a reason," added a third user.