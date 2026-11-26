Christmas is around the corner and this is a time when many of us start looking forward to what the festive season is really about - spending time with family and loved ones. For some, it means celebrating Christmas at home and for others, it is the perfect excuse to plan a holiday and experience how the season is marked in a different part of the world.

This time, if you are planning to experience Christmas in a different style, we have the perfect recommendations for you. From centuries-old Christmas markets in Europe to festive celebrations under the Australian summer sun, these destinations offer a glimpse into the many ways Christmas is celebrated around the globe.

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Here Are 7 Best Destinations To Celebrate Christmas Around The World

1. Strasbourg, France

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Strasbourg has been hosting its famous Christkindelsmarik since 1570, making it one of Europe's oldest Christmas markets. The historic centre is filled with decorated streets, wooden stalls and festive lights, with the main Christmas tree taking pride of place at Place Kleber. The city has eight Christmas markets spread across its historic centre, so visitors can explore them on foot. Look out for local Christmas biscuits called bredle, handmade decorations and seasonal treats.

2026 market dates: November 27 to December 24.

2. Vienna, Austria

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Vienna's grand buildings and historic squares make a lovely setting for the festive season. The Christmas market at Rathausplatz is one of the city's main attractions, with stalls selling gifts, handicrafts, decorations and seasonal food. There is also an ice-skating area in the City Hall Park, where visitors can spend time on the rink after exploring the market. If you are visiting after Christmas, the market at Schonbrunn Palace is worth considering. It is scheduled to continue until January 6, 2027.

2026 dates: Rathausplatz market, November 13 to December 26; Schönbrunn Palace market, November 6 to January 6, 2027.

3. Rovaniemi, Finland

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If meeting Santa Claus is part of your Christmas plans, head to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland. The city is known as the official hometown of Santa Claus, and its Santa Claus Village sits right on the Arctic Circle. Visitors can meet Santa at his office, cross the Arctic Circle, send postcards from Santa's Main Post Office and explore the village's shops and restaurants. Reindeer and husky experiences are also available. The village remains open throughout the year, although winter is when the surrounding landscape takes on a distinctly festive feel. It is worth setting aside more than a day here if you want to explore the wider Lapland region.

4. New York City, USA

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New York's Christmas season has a special place in popular culture, and visiting the city in December gives you a chance to see some of its best-known festive sights in person. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the ice rink and the decorated shop windows along Fifth Avenue are among the main attractions. You can also browse holiday markets, catch a performance by the Radio City Rockettes or head to Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighbourhood to see its elaborate Christmas light displays. There is plenty to do beyond Manhattan, too, so it is worth leaving time to explore other parts of the city.

5. Quebec City, Canada

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With its cobbled streets, old stone buildings and festive decorations, Quebec City looks particularly striking in winter. The historic district of Old Quebec is one of the best places to explore during the season. Rue du Petit-Champlain and Place Royale are especially popular for their Christmas lights and decorated streets. The city's German Christmas Market adds to the atmosphere, with wooden stalls selling festive food, gifts and local products. Visitors can also enjoy ice-skating and winter activities around the city.

2026 German Christmas Market dates: November 19 to December 23, with regular openings from Thursday to Sunday and additional dates announced for the final week.

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6. Nuremberg, Germany

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Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt is one of Germany's best-known Christmas markets. It takes place in the city's main square, Hauptmarkt, where around 180 wooden stalls sell traditional decorations, toys and seasonal treats. Food is a big part of the experience. Visitors can try the city's famous gingerbread, known as Lebkuchen, along with grilled Nuremberg sausages and mulled wine. The market also has a separate Christmas area for children, with activities such as cookie-making and a carousel.

2026 market dates: November 27 to December 24.

7. Sydney, Australia

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Not every Christmas holiday has to involve snow, woollens and cold weather. In Sydney, December falls during summer, so the celebrations come with warm days and outdoor activities. The city puts up festive lights and decorations around its waterfront areas, while Christmas markets and events take place across different neighbourhoods. The Rocks is a good place to start. Its Christmas programme includes decorated cobbled streets, artisan markets, live music and food stalls, with the harbour and Harbour Bridge nearby. The Martin Place Christmas tree is another major seasonal attraction.

2026 dates: Homegrown Christmas at The Rocks runs from November 19 to December 25.