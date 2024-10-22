Must-See Events to Celebrate Diwali 2024 in Dubai That You Can't Miss

Check out exciting Diwali events in Dubai. (Representative Image: iStock)

Are you in Dubai this Diwali? Whether you live in Dubai or are travelling, you can immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Diwali by attending some fabulous entertainment and celebrations planned across the city. The calendar of Diwali events, from October 25 to November 7, 2024, is specially curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), reported ANI. Join your friends and family in Dubai and participate in immersive cultural experiences, comedy shows, musical tributes, theatre productions, free-to-attend community events, and much more.

Watch the Sky Sparkle With Fireworks

A series of fireworks displays will light up the night skies this Diwali. People can watch fireworks at Al Seef on October 25 and 26, as well as at Global Village on November 1 and 2, all at 9 PM.

Diwali Utsav and Cultural Fairs

1. Noor - Festival of Lights, Al Seef

Noor - Festival of Lights, produced by TeamWork Arts, will be hosted at Al Seef from October 25-27, 2024. This three-day cultural fair will feature lights, artistic expressions, interactive experiences, and performances, all set against Diwali decor and fireworks in Al Seef's lifestyle destination, reported ANI. Activities include puppet processions, theatre shows, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy, painting and design workshops, traditional Indian delicacies, and more across the 1.8-kilometre promenade.

2. Deepavali Utsav 2024, Etisalat Academy

Another cultural event is Deepavali Utsav 2024, scheduled for October 26 at Etisalat Academy, Dubai. This celebration will feature Indian folk dance performances, games, rides, and activities for all ages. The event will also offer a variety of Indian delicacies and food stalls.

3. Deep Utsav 2024, Glendale International School, Oud Metha

Glendale International School, Oud Metha, is hosting Deep Utsav 2024 on October 27. The event will feature entertainment and activities for all ages and communities, with games, competitions, and kids' activities. The festival will include live DJ performances, Dhol Tasha drummers, and dance performances. Guests can enjoy food and festive stalls offering treats and unique finds.

Fun Activities and Food at Diwali Markets

Global Village will host a Diwali celebration from October 28 to November 3, featuring Rangoli art painting, performances on the Main Stage, and fireworks.

The Festival of Lights Market, presented by the India Pavilion, will offer a Diwali shopping experience. Dining options will showcase Indian culinary delights, from traditional street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar to dining at several restaurants.

Enjoy Diwali Shopping With Loved Ones

1. Diwali Fiesta Exhibition

Shoppers can enjoy a Diwali shopping experience on October 26 at the Diwali Fiesta Exhibition at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers - Hotel & Residence. Shop for a range of products, including festive wear, jewellery, accessories, home decor, skincare, and handicrafts.

2. Diwali Edit - Fashion and Luxury Exhibition

On October 26, DoubleTree by Hilton M Square will host the Diwali Edit - Fashion and Luxury Exhibition, featuring fashion designers, jewellery designers, and home decor.

Laugh Out Loud at the Comedy Show

Looking for something both fun and funny? UK stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan returns to Dubai this Diwali with a new show at Coca-Cola Arena on October 25.

A Musical Tribute to Jagjit Singh

Music lovers can enjoy The Unforgettables, a tribute to the late Jagjit Singh, running until October 26 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School. Tauseef Akhtar, a disciple trained by Jagjit Singh, will perform the maestro's greatest hits.

Drama, Theatre, and Festivities

1. Meera: Echoes of Love

Theatre enthusiasts can attend Meera: Echoes of Love, a performance blending dance, theatre, and music at Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park, on October 26, 2024. The production features seventy local artists and celebrates the strength of women and the emotions tied to love.

2. Barff

India's theatre thriller Ashvin Gidwani's Barff will be performed at Zabeel Theatre on November 8. Written, directed, and performed by Saurabh Shukla, the play promises suspense and drama.

With this incredible line-up of events and activities, you'll surely tick off all the fun Diwali activities in Dubai this festive season.