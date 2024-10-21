Why Fly Abroad? These 8 Offbeat Honeymoon Spots In India Are Just As Dreamy

Mount Abu is a gorgeous spot that feels like a breath of fresh air.

So, you just survived the wedding whirlwind, and now it's time for the fun part - the honeymoon! After all the chaos and rituals, it's your moment to kick back, relax, and soak up some one-on-one time. But here's the thing: while a lot of couples dream of jetting off somewhere far away, India is bursting with stunning and romantic destinations that can rival any international spot. From lush hills to serene beaches, there's no shortage of offbeat honeymoon gems waiting to be explored right here at home. So why not keep it local and check out these offbeat honeymoon destinations? Trust us, you won't regret it!

Here Are 8 Offbeat Honeymoon Destinations In India That'll Make Your Heart Skip A Beat:

1. Mount Abu

Tucked away in Rajasthan, Mount Abu is a gorgeous spot that feels like a breath of fresh air. Surrounded by the Nilgiri Hills, this place has a unique charm. Nakki Lake is a total tourist magnet, with its peaceful vibe and the lush greenery and hills around it. Perfect for couples looking to create unforgettable memories. Plus, there's a wildlife sanctuary and Achalgarh Fort if you're up for some sightseeing.

2. Darjeeling

Next up is Darjeeling, often called the "Queen of Hills." It's a popular honeymoon destination and for good reason! The tea gardens spread out like a beautiful green carpet, but that's not all it's known for. The breathtaking mountains, pine forests, and waterfalls will make your romantic moments even more special. And don't forget to hop on the iconic toy train ride - it's a must-do when you're there!

3. Andaman & Nicobar Islands

If you're into tropical vibes, Andaman is calling your name. This dreamy island cluster has more than 300 islands, and the palm-fringed beaches are straight out of a postcard. Perfect for couples who want a break from crowded places. You can bask in the sun, try your hand at water sports, or feast on some fresh seafood. It's like Goa but way more laid-back.

4. Ooty

Ooty is a film-favourite hill station and makes for a picture-perfect honeymoon spot. The lush hills, stunning lakes, and endless greenery set the mood just right for newlyweds. Imagine strolling through flower gardens, or boating on peaceful lakes with your partner - pretty magical, right?

5. Dalhousie

Another gem in Himachal Pradesh, Dalhousie is surrounded by majestic mountains and serene valleys. Named after a British governor, this place feels like a step back in time, with its charming streets and stunning views of the Ravi River. A quiet, romantic escape, Dalhousie is perfect for couples who love nature and a bit of history.

6. Pondicherry

Pondicherry might not be on everyone's radar, but it's a hidden gem with a French twist. You'll spot French influences everywhere - from the architecture to the cafes and even the food. Wander through the iconic yellow colonies or relax at the beach. And if you're an adventurous couple, why not try some scuba diving while you're at it?

7. Gangtok

The North East has plenty of stunning spots, but Gangtok stands out as a top pick. It's not just a great place for couples; it's awesome for family trips and friends, too. Gangtok has those stunning views that'll make you feel like you've left India, with amazing food and trekking options to boot. It's the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation.

8. Coorg

Coorg, a cosy little town nestled in the lap of nature, is a great pick for honeymooners. It's packed with natural beauty - think lush green landscapes, waterfalls, and coffee plantations. You can visit temples, go river rafting, or take a night drive through the hills. It's the kind of place where every moment feels special.

So, if you're planning a honeymoon, consider these lesser-known but equally amazing spots in India - they might just surprise you!